If I haven't mentioned it yet in some of my ice cream recipes over the years, the frozen dessert is my favorite one. So it's time for another recipe. I also love apples and though they aren't my favorite fruit, they tend to go quite well with just about any dessert I like including this one. Today, I'm sharing my recipe for some Bourbon Apple ice cream.

Booze, apple, and cream

Bourbon, apple, and custard go together quite well and there are a few ways to go about this. My method is arguably the best way since it's the most balanced in simplicity, consistency, and taste. Firstly, when choosing the apples, it's easy since they can be either be regular or granny Smith apples.

Whichever you choose, they're best cooked over the stove with some sugar and butter for a rich and delicious base to flavor your ice cream with.

As for the ice cream base, it will be made in the American style, meaning no eggs and no cooking required. However, it will require an ice cream maker if you have one and should be chilled along with the cooled down apple base before churning for the desired consistency.

Now, if you want to, you could try the 3-ingredient method for your ice cream base to make things a little simpler instead. But I wouldn't advise it unless you and your company want a super-rich dessert to serve for dessert. Don't worry though; this recipe is very simple and can be completed in less than an hour.

The recipe

Apple base ingredients:

1 cup (3/4 fruit) diced apples

1/2 cup (100) brown sugar

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tbsp unsalted butter

Ice cream base ingredients:

2 cups (480 ml) heavy cream

1 cup (240 ml) milk

1/4 cup (50 g) granulated sugar

1 tsp (5 ml) vanilla extract

1-2 tbsp bourbon

Directions:

Wash, dry, decore, and dice the apple. Combine the diced apple, sugar, cinnamon, and butter in a saucepan and cook over low heat for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat to cool and set aside. Pour the milk and sugar into a bowl and whisk together until the sugar dissolves. You might need to perform some taste testing to ensure the sugar has completely dissolved. If it has, the mixture won't taste grainy or you'll have to keep whisking. Add the heavy cream, vanilla extract, and bourbon to the mixture and whisk gently until fully combined. Do not over whisk or it will change the consistency of the base. Combine both bases by folding one into the other until combined. Pour the mixed base into a large jug or container and chill in the refrigerator for an hour or overnight. Pour the mixed base into the ice cream maker and churn according to the machine's directions. Serve the ice cream or transfer to a container, seal, and chill in the freezer for later use.

Serves: 6-8