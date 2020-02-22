It's been a while since I shared one of my sherbet recipes and It seems I haven't shaken off the tropical vibe I tend to slap onto them. So today's variation is another nod to the Caribbean: a coconut sherbet.

Like the ones I've already covered, this coconut sherbet is quite easy to pull off. There's no cooking involved and all of the ingredients should be very easy to come by. I've already covered what a sherbet is in a previous post on this site. So, to keep things short, this one uses real coconut water for its base combined with some coconut milk and sugar.

The water can be bought from the store in bottles while the milk comes in a can.

However, If by some chance the water seems hard to come by, that's alright because there's always ground coconut that can be bought instead, though recipe will require a lot in comparison (at least quadruple the amount in cups). From there, all one needs to do is combine all of the ingredients in a blender, then transfer them to a slush machine or ice cream maker and voila, you have the delightfully easiest way to enjoy their coconut on a hot summer day.

The recipe below also includes some fun and even more interesting variations to try out, including other dessert types as opposed to a sherbet.

The recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups of coconut water or 8 cups shredded coconut

1 cup caster sugar

1 can (13 oz) coconut milk

Extra 1/2 cup shredded coconut (optional)

Directions:

Process the coconut water/shredded coconut, sugar, and coconut milk, in a blender until the sugar fully dissolves. Pour the mixture into the ice cream maker or slush machine and churn. Before the sherbet reaches a slushy consistency, add the extra shredded coconut to the mix. Transfer to a container and serve or seal and chill in a freezer for later use.

Serves: 6-8

Variations

Pineapple - Substitute pineapple juice/puree for half of the coconut water.

Pineapple - Substitute pineapple juice/puree for half of the coconut water.

Rum - Add a tablespoon of white rum to the mixture before blending.

Vodka - Add a tablespoon of vodka to the mixture before blending.

Cream liquor - Substitute cream liquor (preferably Baileys) for a quarter of the coconut milk.

Ice cream - Substitute heavy cream for the coconut milk.

Popsicles - Omit the ice cream maker or slush machine. Instead, pour the mixture into popsicles molds and chill in a freezer for four hours or more.

Did you enjoy that recipe?

