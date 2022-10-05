Politics in Quebec have long been a complicated matter. This is perhaps not unique to the province, politics tend to be tricky around the world. But a number of factors might make it even more so when it involves French Canada.

Separatist sentiment has ebbed and flowed in Quebec over the years. But it has remained a consistent subject of debate. In 2006, the Canadian House of Commons voted to recognize Quebec as essentially a nation within a nation. Even for Quebecers wishing to remain part of Canada, language and cultural differences can present issues.

And in recent years, a relatively new political party reflecting such sentiments has catapulted into the spotlight.

Coalition Avenir Québec rolls to a major general election win

The Coalition Avenir Québec has emerged victorious in the province's 2022 general election, report the CBC and Reuters. The margin of victory was not close. With the CAQ finishing some 25 percentage points ahead of its nearest competitor in terms of vote share. As such, the party has won a commanding majority in the National Assembly of Quebec.

In English, the party name translates to Future Coalition Quebec. It is identified as a center-right party that promotes a platform including Canadian federalism. In other words, keeping Quebec as part of Canada.

But it has also been willing to support increased autonomy for Quebec, apart from the rest of the country.

The election result was not a particularly surprising one. Polling had consistently indicated that the CAQ had amassed a significant lead over the other political parties. Taxes and immigration were arguably the top two campaign issues.

The CAQ has promised tax cuts and, possibly more controversially, an immigration cap of 50,000 per year.

Electoral reform was also a considerable topic of debate. Both before and after the voting took place. The massive vote tally and comparable seat total for the CAQ would not be the issue. However, seat distribution and the popular vote share would not necessarily align for the other parties in play.

For example, Québec solidaire (Quebec Solidarity) received the second-most votes, but the third-most seat. Finishing with roughly half as many as the Quebec Liberal Party.

A bill to address such matters was introduced in 2019, but has not as of yet been voted on. Similar debates have arisen elsewhere in Canada. Likely most notably regarding the last two federal Parliamentary elections. In which the Conservative Party of Canada won the popular vote, but the Liberal Party of Canada won the most seats.

François Legault to remain as premier

With the success of the Coalition Avenir Québec, incumbent Premier François Legault is slated to keep the job. Legault has been the party leader of the CAQ since its creation, a little over a decade ago.

He had previously been affiliated with the pro-separatism Parti Québécois (Quebec Party). After leading the CAQ to victory in the 2018 general election, Legault also became the premier of Quebec.

Legault is a native of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Quebec, near Montreal. He would later become an employee of the grocery store chain Provigo and the professional services company Ernst & Young. Eventually, he entered the airline industry, taking jobs with Nationair Canada and Quebecair. In the mid-1980s, he co-founded Air Transat and became its first CEO.

Legault was first elected to the National Assembly of Quebec in 1998. He was quickly named minister of education by Premier Lucien Bouchard. Premier Bernard Landry initially retained Legault in the post before naming him minister of health and social services.

After the PQ no longer made up the government, Legault remained a prominent member. He stepped down from politics in 2009 before returning with the CAQ.