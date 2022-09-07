Candice Bergen took over the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada earlier this year. In turn, this also effectively made her the leader of the Official Opposition of the Canadian House of Commons.

Bergen succeeded Erin O'Toole in both offices, not to be confused with the American actress of the same name. Her time serving in both roles has been meant to be temporary. The Conservative Party is slated to soon have a new permanent leader, who would also become the opposition leader. Bergen is not a candidate for the full-time job. According to the CBC, Bergen says she "will wholeheartedly support whoever takes my place" as the new leader.

But for her personally, it seems her path might be headed away from politics.

Says she will not run for re-election to Parliament

Candice Bergen does not plan to run for re-election in the next Canadian federal election, CTV News Winnipeg reports. The date for the next such election has yet to be decided. But it would have to be held no later than 2025.

Bergen was first elected to the Canadian House of Commons in 2008. She has won re-election four times since then. Bergen represents the riding of Portage-Lisgar, located in southern Manitoba. Two years later, she was named chair of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources. A year after that, Bergen became Parliamentary secretary to the public safety minister.

In 2013, Prime Minister Stephen Harper appointed Bergen to his Cabinet as minister for social development. She was the first person to hold the title in the Canadian Parliament. Following the 2015 federal election, the Conservative Party became the official opposition. Shortly after that, new Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose made Bergen, the shadow minister of natural resources.

In 2016, Ambrose appointed her as the Opposition House leader. Bergen stayed in the role under Ambrose's successor as Conservative and Opposition leader, Andrew Scheer. Following the ascension of Erin O'Toole to both positions in 2020, Bergen became the deputy leader on both accounts. After becoming the Conservative Party's new face, Quebec MP Luc Berthold followed her in both deputy roles.

Berthold is also not a candidate to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. Polling has indicated that Ontario MP Pierre Poilievre is the heavy favorite to take the job. Former Deputy Prime Minister and Quebec Premier Jean Charest as his nearest rival.

Is a southern Manitoba native

Candice Bergen was born and raised in Morden, Manitoba. Her father sold car parts, and her mother worked in a hospital. She later resided in Winnipeg and Manitoba before returning to Morden. Bergen has since settled in Oak Bluff.

Before personally entering elected politics, she had been active within the Conservative Party. She was a top official for the Manitoba chapter of the party and an adviser to many MPs. In 2004, she was a high-level campaign aide for Stephen Harper's successful Conservative Party leadership bid.