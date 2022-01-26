Snowstorm Elpida left parts of Greece and Turkey covered in snow. As a result, the authorities had to evacuate thousands of people and led to problems for those who have to Travel from one place to another. Moreover, there was disruption of flights and breakage in power supplies. These aggravated the problems of the people because electricity powers innumerable domestic gadgets. Hence, it is difficult to adjust to non-availability of this vital source of power. The snowstorm left Athens covered with heavy snow. This is rare in the city but this is the second consecutive year this has happened.

Greece has faced six snow events since 2000, and the average snowfall is around 0.5 inches whereas Elpida deposited nearly 3.1 inches. In February, it was 3.9 inches.

CNN says some areas of Athens had to endure power cuts, and efforts were on to restore electricity. Rescue crews had to attend to thousands of people stranded in their cars. This is the scenario when snow covers the roads and drivers have to maneuver their vehicles through slippery roads and poor visibility. Soldiers provided food, water and blankets to the stranded drivers. In January last year, New York City had to cope with a winter storm and up to six inches of snow.

Snow brought Covid-19 vaccinations to a halt

There was snow covering the capital from the Acropolis hill to the southern coast.

It led to stoppage of Covid-19 vaccinations and closure of schools. Scientists feel there could be a link between the erratic winter weather and the climate crisis. Snow has appeared after a period of high temperatures and wildfires in Greece. In addition, a tornado-like funnel traveled over the landscape. These sights are rare.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

CNN mentions about the flights. Greek carrier Aegean Airlines canceled most of the flights on Monday and cautioned about further disruptions. Recently, snow in Pakistan left many dead after nearly 1,000 vehicle got stranded.

Istanbul Airport in Turkey suspended flights because of snow

Turkey had to go through similar issues related to travel.

The snow forced Istanbul Airport to suspend many flights. Heavy snowfall snarled traffic and stranded people at different places. CNN goes on to add that snowfall in Istanbul began late last week. The snow covered the runways and visibility was poor. The Governor of Istanbul Ali Yerlikaya temporarily banned the plying of private vehicles until the roads were cleared. The resort city of Antalya in south Turkey saw snow in its beaches for the first time in 29 years. Scientists are trying to analyze the snowfall in these areas. Climate change and global warming could be possible factors. The EU's Copernicus environmental monitoring program has indicated there has been an average rise in temperatures in the Mediterranean since the early 1990s.

Snow in Greece and Turkey seen for the second time in two years

According to DW, the blanket of snow in large parts of Greece and Turkey is a rare occurrence. It has happened in the southern Mediterranean countries twice in two years. The rare snowstorm Elpida brought Athens, the capital of Greece, to a grinding halt. The sudden drop in temperatures forced educational institutions and vaccination centers to down shutters. The roof of a building collapsed under the weight of the snow. It happened at Istanbul’s major air traffic hub. It led to grounding of flights to and from various destinations. An official of the Greek government said - "We ask citizens to avoid leaving their homes. It will be a difficult night." He is Christos Stylianides, minster who handles Climate Change and Civil Protection. Many of the drivers who had ventured out were stranded for hours. A snowstorm in February last year left four people dead across Greece. There was also power cut for several days.

.