The death of people in the hilltop town of Murree in northern Pakistan has come as a major shock. It seems hundreds of vehicles had arrived. They were packed with people who had come to enjoy the snow. There was bumper-to-bumper traffic of hundreds of vehicles.

The cars were unable to maneuver and got stranded in the heavy snow. Their mission was to view the winter snowfall in the town of Murree, and many of them lost their lives. The death toll went beyond 20. The military came on the scene and rescued many of the stranded people. The British had built the town in the 19th century to serve as a medical base for its colonial troops.

The BBC reports the army quickly deployed its engineers and troops to clear the roads that led to Murree. That would ensure a smooth flow of traffic and Travel in the region. In January last year, a winter storm hit New York City and dumped six inches of snow.

The authorities were worried about heavy snow and an increase in vehicles

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid talked about the crisis. It was due to the arrival of many people to the area. The place is located north of the capital Islamabad. Thousands of cars had descended in the colonial-era town in recent days. Social media had influenced them in Pakistan. The videos showed people enjoying the snow. The BBC adds that the minister explained about tourists getting stranded.

It prompted the authorities to declare the region a disaster zone. Social media revealed scenes of stranded cars with snow on their roofs. When New York is in the grip of snow, its subway remains active.

The snow froze some to death in their cars

At least ten children perished in the snow. They had come to enjoy the view of snow, but some of them froze to death.

Others died of asphyxiation after they inhaled the fumes. One of the tourists mentioned about the terrible situation faced by not only the tourists, but also by the local population. They are also facing severe problems like a shortage of gas and water.

The BBC talked about the locals who extended help by providing blankets and food to the trapped people.

They had been caught unawares. None of them would have expected to land in such a situation. The town of Murree is 7500 feet above sea level. Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed shock over the "tragic deaths." He felt people should have come after checking weather conditions. The district administration was not prepared for the chaotic situation. He has ordered an inquiry, and he would take necessary action to prevent such tragedies.

Thousands flocked to enjoy the snow; some perished

According to Reuters, sightseeing turned into a tragedy for some. Thousands of them had flocked to Murree, 40 miles northeast of Islamabad's capital. They wanted to enjoy the snow, but some of them lost their lives.

They froze to death because their vehicles were stranded.

Given the stranding of nearly 1000 vehicles, the government declared it a calamity hit the area. Pakistan's interior minister explained - "For the first time in 15 to 20 years, such large number of tourists flocked to Murree, which created a big crisis." He confirmed the loss of people who died in their cars. The authorities deployed army platoons and paramilitary forces to assist the civil administration in rescue operations.

Subsequently, the government closed all roads leading to the station to prevent a further influx of tourists. In the opinion of a doctor of the University of Maryland UCH, the cause of death could be cold or carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. CO is an odorless gas and lethal if an idling car is buried in snow. In such a case, the exhaust is blocked, and the gas can kill the passengers in the vehicle as they breathe it.