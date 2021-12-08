Kare Willoch was an iconic figure in Norwegian politics. Considered among the greatest political leaders in Norway's history, he served as prime minister for much of the 1980s.

Even after his time as prime minister concluded, Willoch continued to be politically active, as noted by NRK. His career even included serving as the chairman of that particular broadcasting corporation. A vocal monarchist, a personal friend of King Olav V and King Harald V, indicates Royal Central.

Willoch's time on Earth has now concluded. He was 93-years-old.

Passed away at home

Kare Willoch has died, reportedly peacefully, at home in Oslo, Norway. A cause of death was not immediately made apparent.

Willoch's early political career included serving as a member of the city council of Oslo. He was first elected to the Storting, the federal parliament of Norway, in 1957. He remained a member of the legislature for more than 30 years. Willoch was a member of Norway's Conservative Party, which he would eventually guide.

He would serve as trade minister under Prime Minister John Lyng in 1963. And again under Prime Minister Per Borten from 1965 to 1970. In 1973, Willoch presided over the Nordic Council, the inter-parliamentary body between the Nordic countries.

Ascended to become the country's top elected official

In 1981, Willoch rose to become prime minister. In fact, he was the third prime minister that Norway would have in that calendar year. Prime Minister Odvar Nordli resigned over health issues. His successor, Prime Minister Gro Harlem Brundtland, only held the office briefly at that time.

Both Nordli and Brundtland had been members of Norway's Labour Party. The party lost control of the Storting after that year's parliamentary election. However, Brundtland would remain a power player on Norway's political scene (even later become prime minister two more times). Televised debates between her and Willoch became the stuff of legend in their country.

As prime minister, Kare Willoch oversaw a massive economic boom. Norwegian commercial broadcasting was launched in earnest, whereas before broadcasting was government-run. Willoch's government also took a more aggressive approach to foreign policy than before. Including approving several United States military bases to be built in Norway. In 1986, Willoch was named deputy chairman of the International Democratic Union. An international alliance of right-of-center political parties.

But also that year, Norway's economy took a significant hit, largely connected to a drop in oil prices. Eventually, a coalition between the Labour Party and Norway's Progress Party overthrew the coalition led by the Conservative Party.

As a result, Brundtland was reinstated as prime minister.

Willoch left parliament in 1989. That year, he became the county governor of Oslo and Akershus. He remained county governor until 1998.

Was born and raised in Oslo

Kare Willoch was born in Oslo and grew up in the city's West End. He eventually enrolled at the University of Oslo.

Willoch served in the Norwegian Army and was assigned to the Independent Norwegian Brigade Group in Germany. Subsequently, after World War II, he spent time as part of the Allied occupation forces in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany.

In 1954, Willoch married Anne Marie Jorgensen. They would have three children.