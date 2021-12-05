Life in the island of Java in Indonesia went for a toss when a volcano erupted in Mt. Semeru. It sent ash clouds into the sky and took at least 13 lives. Dozens more suffered injuries. Residents fled from the scene as a giant ash cloud covered the sky. Social media showed entire villages buried under the volcanic ash. The deposits of ash were there on rooftops and streets. Thick smoke blocked the Sun and there was darkness all round. Initial estimates reveal more than 50 injured, many of them suffered severe burns.

The BBC quotes an official of Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) informing that the injured were under treatment at various hospitals and medical facilities.

Effects of the volcano saw villages coated in volcanic ash and houses submerged in ash. The authorities have evacuated many people and shifted them to alternate locations like mosques and makeshift shelters. BNPB officials say hundreds of people have already been evacuated from the area. Those involved in evacuation efforts had to fight against choking smoke and a power blackout. Rainstorms during the eruption left the debris covered in mud and added to their problems. In April 2019, the Mount Agung volcano erupted in Bali and left tourists worried.

Breakage in communication links due to volcano

The volcano has damaged a road and a bridge that disturbs Travel options. It has also damaged communication links with the nearby city of Malang.

An official admitted this to a media outlet. In his words - "This has been a very pressing, rapid condition since it erupted." Teams have rescued some persons trapped in buildings. The BBC says the Local authorities have demarcated a restricted zone within 3 miles from the crater. That will ensure safety of the region. Experts caution the volcanic ash is hazardous and drifting over the Indian Ocean.

It could have an adverse effect on the aviation industry. Airlines warned about the ash cloud rising up to a height of 50,000 ft. This is higher than the cruising altitude for most aircraft. Obviously, aircraft should divert their flight paths in order to bypass the cloud of ash. This is necessary because such clouds can lead to difficulties in controlling the aircraft.

It could also reduce visibility for the pilots and affect the quality of air in the cabin. In April, eruption of a volcano in St. Vincent Island led to evacuation.

Gas and lava flowed down its slopes after the volcano erupted

According to ABC News, some persons are still missing after the highest volcano in Java erupted. This island in Indonesia is densely populated and rescue and search operations hampered due to smoldering debris and thick mud. Gas and lava flowed down the slopes of the Mt. Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java. The falling ash blanketed a number of villages. An official of the geological survey center said the flows of gas and lava traveled nearly 2,624 feet to a nearby river at least twice.

Power blackout hampered the evacuation of people from danger zones. The debris and lava mixed with rainfall destroyed a couple of bridges. In October, the La Palma volcano erupted in Spain and thousands had to be evacuated.

The volcano last erupted in January with no casualties

An official of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said 13 villagers died from severe burns, 57 hospitalized and 16 in critical condition with burn injuries. Search is on for seven missing residents. ABC News adds that the volcano last erupted in January with no casualties. A spokesperson of the Transportation Ministry confirmed that advice given to all airlines to avoid routes near the volcano. Flight operations are still running as scheduled and authorities will continue to monitor the situation. In March, a volcano erupted in Iceland near the capital Reykjavik.