Omicron is the most transmissible variant of Covid-19, and its mutations have increased the risk that previously infected people will be reinfected with Covid-19. Experts widely view it as the worst variant of Covid-19 so far. The high number of mutations suggests that the variant may evade immunity.

South African scientists' discovery of the variant has shaken global markets and led to fears that a new wave of infections will hit Canada and other countries in the next few months. According to Reuters, the Omicron variant has already increased Ontario's infection rates.

What the data shows

The data shows that in the week since the Omicron variant was first sequenced in South Africa and then discovered in Canada, there has been a seven per cent increase in the number of new cases of Covid-19. In Ontario, Québec, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island, there was an increase in the number of weekly cases compared to the previous week. No new cases were reported in Nunavut.

Ontario is important because it is the country's most populous province, so how the variant performs there will have a big say on the rest of the country. As of Tuesday, the province had just 21 new cases of the variant, with Canada as a whole having just 36 cases.

Vaccine response to Omicron

One of the biggest causes of concern has been the effectiveness of vaccines. According to a report in the Financial Times, a booster shot of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine offers protection against the variant. In contrast, just a double dose of the vaccine shows reduced effectiveness.

An announcement made by Pfizer suggests that a booster shot results in a 25-fold increase in the vaccine's effectiveness.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

A double dose may still protect against severe disease. Pfizer is working on a vaccine that targets Omicron explicitly.

Moderna also announced plans for an Omicron-specific vaccine, which the company believes will be ready early in 2022.

When Covid-19 first emerged, many people could not access dental care due to fears that dental practices were incredibly unsafe.

Restrictions around the number of patients that a dentist could see to maintain social distancing and safe workspaces further blocked access to dental care.

The Omicron variant has caused many experts to express concern that access to dental care may once again be affected. A Cambridge dentist pointed out that even prior to the pandemic, dentists operated according to very high health and safety standards and used a lot of personal protection equipment (PPE). A study by the American Dental Association found that dentists actually have some of the lowest infection rates among healthcare workers.

Similar results were found by a group of researchers from McGill University, who studied infection rates of dentists over six months.

Officials are bracing themselves for a new wave to begin in early 2022, one in which the Omicron variant will become dominant. The new wave will initially be triggered by gatherings and other events held across Canada during the festive season. Even in controlled settings with social distancing and limits on the number of people who can gather together, it increases the risk of new infections.

Ontario has shelved plans to lift restrictions to give the province a better shot at controlling the infection rate in the coming wave.