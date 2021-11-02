The world has finally realized the importance of keeping the rainforests alive. World leaders are in Glasgow for the COP26 climate conference. Those who represent the majority of the planet's forests are committed to bringing the curtains down on deforestation and degradation of land by 2030. This would go a long way to saving the environment. Some countries have an abundance of forests. One of them is Brazil that witnessed large-scale deforestation of the Amazon rainforest in recent years. The decision on rainforests would be the first substantial deal of COP26.

It has links to climate change. Forests are supposed to absorb CO2, but they emit CO2 into the atmosphere during demolishing or degrading. This single factor accounts for around 11 percent of the world's total emissions of harmful gas. The issue of controlling these gases has always been on the agenda of forums on climate change. One proposal is to ban fossil fuels and replace them with Renewable Energy.

CNN says CEOs from several financial institutions will also commit to stop investing in activities that result in deforestation. In August 2019, when the Amazon rainforest was burning, President Emmanuel Macron of France described it as an international crisis.

COP26 assigns priority for protecting rainforests

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described rainforests as the lungs of our planet. These ecosystems are cathedrals of nature. CNN quotes him saying - "With today's unprecedented pledges, we will have a chance to end humanity's long history as nature's conqueror, and instead become its custodian." The landmark agreement would extend protection to the rainforests because they absorb the carbon in the atmosphere and are necessary for our survival.

The agreement would be a morale booster for the climate change summit. A media report of March last year said rainforests were losing their ability to absorb carbon dioxide.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo says rainforests are carbon sinks

CNN goes on to quote Indonesian President Joko Widodo, saying -"Indonesia is blessed as the most carbon-rich country in the world on vast rainforests, mangroves, oceans, and peatlands." He adds that the vast rainforests are carbon sinks, and the world must protect them.

There have been many schemes in the past on preserving the forests and curbing deforestation. They have not helped to retrieve lost ground. Rainforest Foundation Norway welcomed the deal. However, it added that the availability of funds should be result-based. England plans to expand its forest cover by planting millions of trees.

Significant breakthrough on the cards for rainforests

According to Sky News, world leaders who represent most of the rainforests are attending the COP26 summit. They agreed to give a new lease of life to the ecological wonders that can capture the harmful CO2. They want to stop and reverse deforestation by 2030. That will be a "significant breakthrough" in the efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

This deforestation deal is a positive step in tackling the crisis that leads to all-around destruction of the environment and loss of lives and properties.

The many advantages of rainforests

Sky News mentions the advantages of rainforests. Apart from absorbing the harmful gases, they provide food, jobs, and homes and accommodate various flora and fauna. However, campaigners point out that the world is losing these forests at an alarming rate. This is attributable to factors like agriculture, urbanization, wildfire, and forestry. The indigenous peoples are the crucial guardians of forests. There was a similar pledge signed in 2014, the New York Declaration on Forests. It promised to halve tropical deforestation and restore 150 million hectares of land by 2020. It remained on paper because the tropical primary forest loss has generally increased.