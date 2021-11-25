Borders of New Zealand will remain closed to most international travelers for a further five months. The government has always been cautious about the Coronavirus pandemic that had its origin in China and left a trail of death all over the world. Vaccines are now available and New Zealand is considering easing its border curbs. These have been there for nearly two years and the authorities feel normalcy could soon return. In view of the contagious nature of the disease, normal relations between the people have suffered. They hesitate to shake hands.

Restrictions on the movement of people have had serious implications on Travel and businesses. Economy of many countries depend on tourism and restrictions of this nature had an adverse effect on them.

The South Pacific country had the advantage of its geographic isolation. It enforced some of the tightest pandemic restrictions that helped it to limit the spread of the virus. It also ensured that its economy recovered faster than many of its peers. However, in view of an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant, it had to change its strategy.

Fully vaccinated international travelers can enter New Zealand

An official informed during a press conference that New Zealand would reopen to international travelers from April 30.

It is important that they be fully vaccinated. Because of an outbreak of the Delta variant, there was a change in strategy. As a result, the city of Auckland is gradually reopening. In the words of the official: "A phased approach to reconnecting with the world is the safest approach to ensure risk is carefully managed." Such an approach would help to minimize the potential impacts on vulnerable communities and the health system of New Zealand.

Preparations on for New Zealand reopening

Under the revised norms, travelers need not stay at quarantine facilities in New Zealand. There would be other requirements to ensure all round safety. Reuters mentions that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was keen to reopen international borders ahead of the Christmas holidays.

That would have been a boon to New Zealanders staying in other countries. It would allow them to return home after a long absence. Incidentally, the uncertain border situation forced Air New Zealand to cancel innumerable flights to Australia. The prompt action to close its borders allowed New Zealand to keep the pandemic under check. It had fewer deaths and infections compared to other countries.

New Zealand eases border restrictions

New Zealand will reopen from 30 April 2022. It would mean easing border restrictions that have been in place since March last year. It would be a phased reopening and it would mean an end to the pandemic restrictions that have been in place for nearly two years. The intention is to restore the economy that suffered setbacks.

Coronavirus led to new norms for society because it was highly contagious and people had to avoid physical contact with strangers, stay away from crowded places and maintain personal hygiene. Face mask got added to the dress code, the work-from-home culture emerged and the new concept of social distancing came on the scene. As a result, airlines grounded their aircraft and all those associated with travel and tourism struggled to remain visible. Finally, vaccines have come to the rescue and life is gradually limping back to normal.