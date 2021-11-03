Glasgow is in the limelight as the COP26 venue, the climate summit. Prince Harry took the opportunity to announce his plans to extend support to the cause. He indicated his charity foundation, Archewell, would go net-zero by 2030. Harry had a vision for Archewell, but coronavirus led to delays.

Harry lives in his vast mansion in California in a locality frequented by Celebrities. He made a mention of the mission statement on the website of the Archewell foundation. He went on to say that there would be an independent consultant responsible for tracking all Archewell-related activities.

These would cover the whole gamut from the inception stage, and Its purpose would be to assess our collective footprint.

The world has realized that climate change is a factor that is continuing to devastate different parts of the world. Heatwaves, droughts, wildfires, hurricanes, and floods are taking a heavy toll on lives and properties. Global warming is melting glaciers and leading to a rise in sea level. This puts the lives of people in coastal regions at risk. Hence, there is an urgent need to evolve strategies that would ensure safety.

TORONTO: Prince Harry & Leo are teaming up! The dynamic duo are renting a school bus and taking a number of lucky kids on a camping trip to support the fight against Global Warming. pic.twitter.com/42HDvBJvSM — 🇺🇸 WSPN Speculation News (@SpeculationNews) October 23, 2021

Sky News says the Queen addressed world leaders on the subject of climate change.

She made a powerful plea and heaped praises on members of the royal family. They included Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Prince William. She said they are working to protect “our fragile planet.”

Harry is serious about the carbon footprint

On the Archewell website, Harry indicated that the charity foundation would offset and balance the carbon footprint.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

Every activity in our daily lives releases carbon into the atmosphere. Obviously, it will be necessary to keep track of all aspects. These would include food habits, mode of travel, and consumption of electricity, etcetera. Once these are under control, it becomes easy to monitor them.

Sky News mentions that Harry referred to COP26, where world leaders and senior members of the Royal family met.

He reaffirmed the pledge of Archewell that it would work towards a more sustainable future by becoming net zero. His target is by 2030. In August, Prince Harry participated in a polo match for the first time after the birth of his daughter Lilibet.

Climate change is a worry for Prince Harry

The relationship between Prince Harry and members of the British royal family remains strained due to various reasons. However, Harry has been vocal about the need for action on climate change. Sky News goes on to say the Archewell website provides a useful link on net zero. It explains – “Net-zero refers to a state in which the greenhouse gases going into the atmosphere are balanced by removal out of the atmosphere.

The term net-zero is essential because – for CO2 at least – this is the state at which global warming stops.” Harry feels tackling climate change should begin at the source.

In his words, it is depressing when children grow up in a world where their home country is “either on fire or underwater.” These are the dangers of uncontrolled climate change. While some places suffer from heatwaves, others are in the grip of floods. Prince Harry feels social media should play a more positive role in shaping society.

Big moves of Harry to better the planet

According to ET Canada, Prince Harry is making some big moves to better the planet. The Archewell Foundation made a new pledge amid the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

It is a pledge on carbon emissions. The Foundation gave a few clues on how to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

This can happen by making the carbon footprint as small as possible. At the same time, it is necessary to compensate for any remaining emissions through carbon removal projects.