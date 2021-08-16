On Sunday, August 15, 2021, the earthquake of 7.2 magnitudes that struck Haiti was about 7.5 miles northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud and at a depth of approximately 6.2 miles. This is according to the US Geological Survey USGS. It left behind a trail of death and destruction. The initial estimate of death is more than 1200, with many more injured. These are likely to increase. An earthquake is a natural disaster and unpredictable. There are instruments to predict a possible quake but not the exact location where it would strike. That puts people at a disadvantage.

They do not have any time to prepare and are caught unawares. The result is loss of lives and properties and devastation. Restoring normalcy is a long, drawn-out process.

CNN says the government of Haiti declared a state of emergency. Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced this during a news conference. He said the biggest urgency revolves around medical needs. He also indicated the large-scale evacuation of people from danger zones. One of the hospitals is overwhelmed with patients. An administrator of another hospital was admitted to a media outlet about the shortage of supplies. In October 2017, there were fears of an incoming earthquake that could become the worst natural disaster in the history of the United States.

American Red Cross mentions damages due to the earthquake

An official of the American Red Cross mentioned the devastation unleashed by the earthquake in Haiti. It damaged homes, roads, and infrastructure. Obviously, Travel options are limited. Martine Moise is the first lady of Haiti. She described the situation as heart-wrenching.

There were several aftershocks of magnitudes 5.1 and 5.2. The US Tsunami Warning System gave a tsunami threat to the region, but it has passed. CNN reminds us about the 7.0-magnitude quake of 2010. Its death toll was between 220,000 and 300,000, with injuries to hundreds of thousands. It was at a depth of 8 miles. Jean-Wickens Merone is a spokesman with World Vision Haiti.

He says - "We're concerned that this earthquake is just one more crisis on top of what the country is already facing." In December 2018, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake damaged the infrastructure in Alaska.

Aid and assistance to the victims of the earthquake

The Prime Minister of Haiti arrived at Grand'Anse to assess the extent of damages. He wanted to coordinate government actions on the ground and extend aid and assistance to the earthquake victims. He urged his fellow citizens to remain united to express solidarity. He wants them to form a common front in order to tackle the dramatic situation. CNN says US President Joe Biden identified an official of the USAID to coordinate aids. She is Samantha Power, and she made a mention of widespread damage and destruction.

Other countries are ready to extend support to Haiti to overcome the crisis. These include several Latin American countries apart from Chile, Mexico. Argentina, Peru, Ecuador, and Venezuela.

Buildings were reduced to rubble due to the earthquake

According to Al Jazeera, the earthquake in Haiti reduced many buildings to rubble. The terrified residents ran out of their homes in search of safety. This is the latest crisis to befall the Caribbean nation. The country is vulnerable to earthquakes and hurricanes. In 2018, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake killed many people. An earlier one of 2010 killed hundreds of thousands and destroyed homes and infrastructure. Angeline Annesteus is the country director of ActionAid Haiti.

She says the women and girls have to bear the brunt of various issues that Haiti faces. These include hunger, political instability, and gang violence. In her opinion, the earthquake could result in an escalation of poverty and hunger.