Italy suddenly found itself in a unique situation, experiencing heavy rainfall, mudslides, and floods, breaking records. There was the collapse of a bridge in the town of Quiliano that disturbed Travel. The authorities had to arrange the rescue of the stranded people on priority.

CNN says extreme climate-fueled rainfall broke records in Italy and in far away Oman that experiences very little rain. The rainfall in Italy was unprecedented, with more than 29 inches of precipitation in just 12 hours.

Genoa province in Italy is famous for its natural beauty and rugged coastlines.

It came center stage as the epicenter for the most recent extreme rains.

Rossiglione is a town located about 60 miles from Milan. It faced 36 inches of rain. Wet weather is not new to this part of Italy. It usually sees an average annual rainfall of around 50 inches. Obviously, nearly 30 inches in just 12 hours is a record of sorts.

Climatologist and extreme weather expert Maximiliano Herrera confirms this. In September, flash floods devastated parts of Spain and cars landed up in the Mediterranean Sea. These are sights that are seen very seldom.

The world has to realize that climate change is playing havoc. Rainfall has become unpredictable, and the frequency of flash floods is on the rise.

It has become a global phenomenon. Oman is nearly 3,000 miles to the southeast of Italy.

A couple of days earlier, Cyclone Shaheen made landfall in northern Oman. The normally parched city of Al Khaburah received more than 14 inches of rainfall within hours.

CNN goes on to add that this is equivalent to more than 3 years' worth of rainfall in about 24 hours.

Another city received 4.57 inches of rainfall in a 6-hour span. It exceeded the amount of its annual rainfall. In July, floods and landslides killed 25 people in Henan, the central province of China.

Floods making headlines around the world

Western Europe saw deadly floods in July

CNN mentions parts of Europe being in the grip of flash floods in July. Here also, there was heavy rainfall with several months' worth of rain in a few hours.

Many streets in Belgium and Greece remained submerged in water. In China, heavy rainfall led to floods and more than 300 deaths. In Zhengzhou, the provincial capital, entire neighborhoods were underwater.

Commuters were trapped in flooded subway cars. In August 2018, flash floods on the East Coast of America led to the evacuation of residents and the closure of roads. In such cases, infrastructure like bridges, electric supply networks, communication systems, etcetera takes a severe beating. Restoring normalcy is a long-drawn process involving funds. Floods have become an integral part of our lives today and are not restricted to any particular region.

Scientists warn climate change is responsible for heavy rainstorms and floods

According to Sky News, several rivers in Italy broke their banks and gave rise to floods. In the mountainous areas, some landslides added to miseries for the residents.

The port city of Genoa is the most populous area. It ordered the closure of schools, parks, markets, sports facilities, and cemeteries. This was to ensure all-around safety. Katia Piccardo is the Mayor of Rossiglione.

In her latest post on a social media platform, she wrote, "Rossiglione has been brought to her knees." She advised people to stay indoors. Scientists have warned climate change is a major factor in heavy rainstorms.

The World Weather Attribution group adds that extreme rainfall events of this nature are on the rise because of global warming. In July, London had to cope with flash floods that left people stranded and disrupted normal lives.