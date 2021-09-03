Climatic disorders like floods are becoming a common feature in our lives. Recent floods in Spain saw the force of water sweep cars into the Mediterranean Sea. Residents of the northeast town of Alcanar had to bear with the disaster as homes and businesses filled with mud and debris. Obviously, Travel in such circumstances becomes difficult. There might be plenty of reasons and arguments for floods to happen. The fact remains that they damage the environment and the infrastructure and force people to relocate to safer areas. It might be temporary or permanent.

They could lose their homes and depend on others for survival.

Sky News says despite heavy downpours, there was no report of loss of lives. There are past instances of deaths due to floods from many countries. Recent floods in Western Europe killed at least 189 people and displaced thousands from their homes. The owner of a restaurant in Spain had to take shelter on the top floor and leave everything in the hands of God. The force of water swept away everything in its path. These included several cars that ended up in the Mediterranean Sea.

Many people trapped in the floods

Rescue teams had to go in for aerial support to bring trapped people to safety from the rising waters of the flash floods.

Many of them had to seek shelter in hotels, sports pavilions, and even a camping ground. The floods affected the central and northern areas of the country, including Madrid. Accumulation of mud and debris made travel by roads and train difficult. It was a chaotic situation. Authorities had to re-establish the routes to bring back normalcy.

Sky News adds that many areas continued to be on alert for a second consecutive day. Floods in Germany and Belgium left behind 60 dead, with many more missing.

Floods and climate change are interconnected

The national weather service of Spain says the increase in rainfall, floods, and droughts in the country have links to climate change.

Ruben del Campo is a spokesman of the service. He explains Spain is facing extremes of weather. There are periods of torrential rain alongside longer periods of drought. The United Nations cautioned about the increase in the number of weather-related disasters in the world. There is awareness among the people of destruction from climate-related events. They have to take measures to prevent the generation of harmful greenhouse gases because these aggravate global warming. One option to do this is to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy. Sky News says global warming could result in seven times more damage than in the 1970s. No one should ignore this matter. Floods have been there in the past, but their nature has changed.

In the opinion of experts, there is every possibility that extreme weather events will become more common. National governments must assign priority to tackle the menace of climate change by reducing carbon emissions. World leaders meet regularly to evolve strategies, but time is running out.

Flash floods in the Catalan seaside town of Alcanar

According to Euronews, the authorities in Spain would extend support to areas affected by floods in the aftermath of storms that damaged large parts of the country. The national weather service indicates the storm produced more than 9,000 lightning strikes. Madrid and other parts of Spain faced heavy rainfall with mild flooding. It gave rise to traffic jams and disruption of public transport services.

The inclement weather conditions led to the disruption of one of the major festivals. Pedro Sanchez is the Prime Minister of Spain. During a visit to Guadalajara, he expressed his "solidarity" with the victims of the "terrible floods." Floods and landslides took 25 lives in Henan, a province of China.