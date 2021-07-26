London faced major transport delays Sunday afternoon due to flash floods. These were due to severe thunderstorms and led to disruption of traffic on major roads as well as the underground train services. A number of underground train stations were submerged in the floodwaters and it was not feasible to operate the services. London Metropolitan Police admitted to the flooding that gave rise to a disruption on one of the major roads. A spokesperson of Transport for London TfL also mentioned about “significant flooding" that resulted in irregularities in the transport network.

There was closure of several stations on the rail network.

CNN quotes the spokesperson who advised commuters to check on the latest status of Tube and rail services before venturing out. That would ensure a smooth travel.

The floods left people stranded

Heavy rains in a city like London can affect the working of hospitals. A spokesperson for one of the hospitals explained to CNN that it and another one were experiencing operational issues. They are trying to involve their local partners in order to ensure there is no obstacle in maintaining patient care. For emergencies, they are suggesting alternative hospitals. The floods have also left people stranded in the floodwaters and rescue boats had to enter the scene.

The London Fire Brigade had to attend to calls of not only flooding incidents but to collapse of ceilings. Recently, floods in Western Europe took 189 lives and displaced thousands from their homes.

Record heatwave was a reason for the floods

A meteorologist of CNN explains that the latest heatwave was a reason for the floods London and southern England.

This can be considered as an indirect fallout of Climate change. This is because global warming is affecting the pattern of the weather which is becoming more unpredictable. In this case, the warm air was on a collision course with an area of low pressure near northern France. The result was the deteriorating weather conditions that prompted the UK Met Service to issue an Amber alert.

It was for storms with 3 to 4 inches of rain. There are multiple flood warnings in place because runoff would mean water levels in the rivers would rise. Some locations around London received nearly 4 inches of rain in an hour. The meteorologist added that the amount of rain that fell was much more than the water drained out.

Floods of this nature are new to London

According to the BBC, flash floods caused by heavy downpours and thunderstorms disturbed the normal lifestyle of London on Sunday. The floodwaters rose and blocked the roads while affecting underground lines. Buses broke down and were stranded in the water. The fire brigade had to handle calls related to flooded basements or roads.

It all happened within a few hours on Sunday. Officials advised against venturing outdoors because of the hazardous conditions. The authorities issued warnings for some areas that could experience heavy rainfall. There were also flood warnings and alerts that covered London and parts of surrounding counties. As one of the locals said: "Having been born and raised in London, I have never seen anything quite like it." Due to closure of roads and tube stations, people had to take detours with corresponding delays in reaching the destination. The Metropolitan Police Special Constabulary cautioned people about driving in these circumstances. They should avoid moving through the floodwater once they discover their route blocked.

On the travel front, forecasters warned travelers, heading for the summer holidays, to be prepared to expect vagaries of climate like floods, thunderstorms etcetera.