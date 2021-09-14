The hermit kingdom kept a low profile after failed talks on denuclearization between Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea, and former US President Donald Trump. The two of them met thrice at different venues to evolve an acceptable formula but failed.

The country has now launched a cruise missile that can destroy targets more than 900 miles away. The official Korean Central News Agency KCNA confirms this and describes it as "a strategic weapon of great significance." Americans and South Koreans are analyzing the situation. These military programs of the North could pose threats to the region and the international community.

Sky News says the launch of the cruise missile is the first known testing activity of the North since March. At that time, it launched a new short-range tactical missile. Incidentally, Pyongyang did conduct a cruise missile test soon after Joe Biden became the new President of the United States. When the Biden administration tried to make contact with North Korea, it played hard to get.

Nuclear-armed North Korea emerging again

Official photographs show the cruise missile in flight. A mobile setup launched it. An expert said - "This would be the first cruise missile in North Korea to be explicitly designated a 'strategic' role." In other words, it was a nuclear-capable system. Observers feel this is an indication that military research activities in the North are gaining momentum.

Sky News adds that a recent news report mentioned Pyongyang appears to have restarted a nuclear reactor. This facility has the capability to produce plutonium for nuclear weapons. The reactivation of the nuclear facilities of North Korea could have far-reaching consequences for the world. It is not desirable to have weapons of this nature in the wrong hands.

After 2019, there has been no progress on talks of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. Negotiators from the United States and its allies South Korea and Japan, plan to break that impasse.

Cruise missile of North Korea capable of hitting much of Japan

According to The BBC, the hermit kingdom is back in business with missiles.

It tested a new long-range cruise missile that has the capability of striking much of Japan. The official KCNA news agency said the missiles traveled more than 900 miles. It added that the country is focusing on developing weapons despite food shortages and an economic crisis.

During the tests, the missiles struck their targets and fell into the territorial waters of the North. This could be the country's first long-range cruise missile, and it is possible that it could carry a nuclear warhead.

UN Security Council considers ballistic missiles as more threatening than cruise missiles. This is because they carry bigger and more powerful payloads, have a much longer range, and can fly faster. North Korea does not welcome joint military drills between the United States and South Korea.

Japan worried about the activities of North Korea

An official of the government of Japan said that the country is concerned about the recent developments. He is the chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato. He indicated that Japan was monitoring the situation in consultation with America and South Korea. The North launched cruise missiles. These are powered by jet engines and fly at a lower height.

In comparison, rockets are used to power ballistic missiles, and they follow an arc-like trajectory. It is obvious that Pyongyang is developing its military programs. America assures that it is committed to defending its allies South Korea and Japan. The United States wants North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons, but the relationship between the two is still concerned.