A treaty of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance binds China and North Korea. On the 60th anniversary of signing this treaty, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pledged to strengthen cooperation. They felt such an arrangement was necessary for the view of hostile foreign forces.

The former promised to bring cooperation “to a new stage.” The treaty signed in 1961 meant China was the only ally of the hermit kingdom and its main trade partner. This alliance is important for the North because of the international sanctions imposed over it as it pursued its nuclear ambitions.

Under the terms of the pact, both countries would extend assistance to each other in an attack.

Al Jazeera quotes Kim Jong-un, saying the treaty's purpose is to defend socialism and peace in Asia. He added that the hostile forces are more desperate in their challenge and obstructive moves.

In his message, he said - “The comradely trust and militant friendship between the DPRK and China get stronger day by day.” Xi Jinping, on his part, says he plans to make the people of both countries happy. A recent media news says China is trying to assert its nuclear identity by constructing underground missile silos in the desert.

The validity of the China-North Korea treaty is of 20 years

The treaty between China and North Korea is valid for 20 years. Both the sides renewed it in 1981 and 2001, and it could get another extension. The messages exchanged by the two leaders are significant. These are against the backdrop of issues that pertain to both countries.

For the North, it is the nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington. For China, it is the worsening tensions between Washington and Beijing. Al Jazeera adds discord in relations between them, but they need each other to deal with Washington. As expert comments - “And the closer they get, the harder it will be to denuclearise North Korea.” In the initial stages of the presidency of Donald Trump, there did emerge possibilities of involvement of China in the denuclearization process of the North.

Regional stability is what China and North Korea want

According to South China Morning Post, based on signals from Washington about reopening dialogues with Pyongyang, China and its ally expressed solidarity for regional stability. China’s ambassador to Pyongyang highlighted the importance of the two sides to strengthen cooperation in different areas. Actions of this nature could include education, culture, health, agriculture, etcetera.

These would pave the road to the “new starting point” in their “enduring and unbreakable” friendship. The ambassador made these observations on the second anniversary of the visit of President Xi Jinping to the hermit kingdom.

The top envoy of the North to Beijing reciprocated.

This is a united front, and it materialized after Pyongyang appeared to open up on its impasse with Washington. Incidentally, North Korea had closed its borders with China to guard against coronavirus entry, but the move backfired.

China is the biggest ally of North Korea

South China Morning Post goes on to add that Beijing is the biggest ally of Pyongyang. It accounts for most of the trade with the North. The intention is to move towards a political settlement of the Korean peninsula. Kim Jong-un cautioned his country to be ready for “both dialogue and confrontation.”

During a visit to Seoul, the US special representative for North Korea indicated the willingness of the United States to meet the North for dialogues. The intention is to pursue the subject of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.