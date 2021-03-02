Venice is a city that sees tourists flock to take in the historical sights and enjoy rides in the gondola to the outside world. However, there is no water in the famous canals this weekend. This is the second time it has happened in the past three years. The reason is a combination of low tide and inadequate rainfall. The level of water in the historic lagoon has gone down to never-seen-before depths. The result was gondolas stranded in muddy, dried-up canal beds. There was disappointment for those who planned to enjoy the rides. The water level went down to nearly 19 inches below sea level. That was the situation on Saturday.

Forecasters predict a further drop in the tide. It seems this has links to the February full moon. It generates the largest fluctuations in the tides of the lagoon. Another explanation could be the weather. The high-pressure weather that Italy experiences prevent the formation of clouds. That, in turn, restricts rainfall. The effect is canals minus water.

Daily Mail UK says the absence of water in Venice's canals rendered the transport system redundant, and the locals took the opportunity to see algae and mollusks on the walls of buildings. Most of these are usually hidden from view because they remain below the level of the water.

Dry canals in Venice are not new

Venice has been under the effect of dry canals in the past. It happened in January 2018.

At that time, the level of water dropped to 26 inches below sea level. However, a decade back in February 2008, it went down to 33 inches below sea level. These figures are based on reports in the Italian media. Daily Mail UK mentions the views of the authorities of Venice. In their opinion, the effects of the sun and moon give rise to major fluctuations in tides.

When they align, they exert a powerful pull on the Earth's water bodies, and the seas and oceans face high and low tides. Incidentally, the full moon in February is also known as the "snow moon." The reason is large parts of the Northern Hemisphere witness the heaviest snowfall in that month. In November 2018, floods in Venice forced tourists to wade in knee-deep waters.

Exceptionally low tides left some of Venice's canals dry, beaching boats and gondolashttps://t.co/AnduKnOkDv pic.twitter.com/p7lIZ1faEL — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 27, 2021

Venice has also seen floods

The people of Venice have seen the other extreme, namely floods. That happened in November 2019 when St Mark's Square submerged in up to six feet of water. It was the highest level since 1966. Flooding is a regular feature for Venetians. During high water, many basements and ground floors go under the water. At such times, residents and visitors take suitable measures to Travel safely from one place to another. Daily Mail UK adds Venice is a major travel destination and welcomes millions of tourists every year. The coronavirus pandemic harmed its economy given a series of lockdown measures.

On the positive side, the canals' water became crystal clear due to the absence of gondola traffic. As a result, the locals could even see the fish. In August 2019, Venice decided to reroute cruise ships to alternate terminals to save the city from harm.

Lagoon city Venice left dry months after it was flooded

According to Independent UK, many canals in Venice are nearly dry. It is due to low tides within months of the lagoon city facing floods. Since the level of water is low, boats and gondolas are not visible. They lie on the muddy banks, unable to move out. In December, high tides led to floods, damaged shops, and other businesses. The previous year, in November 2019, the city suffered its worst flooding in more than 50 years. Luigi Brugnaro, the mayor of Venice, laid the blame on climate change.

The year 2019 was a bad one for tourism in Venice since tourists avoided the city of gondolas. Those who ran hotels saw reservations plummet.