Residents of Venice welcomed the decision of Danilo Toninelli, the Italian minister of infrastructure and transport. He has indicated that the city will begin to reroute cruise ships away from its historic center. The authorities identified some terminals to ensure that the ships remain on the other side of the lagoon. That way they will be away from the city's central islands. The minister explained that the issue of big ships has been a problem for the last 15 years and said - “These floating palaces will start to go elsewhere."

CNN reports that thousands of tourists arrive each day in the cruise liners.

They flood the canals and waterways of Venice and over-tourism has a bad effect on the surroundings. The locals protested because such an influx leads to safety issues also. There was an instance of a cruise ship crashing into a dock and striking a moored tourist boat. It sent nearby people scurrying to safety. There are also issues related to the Environment. The waves generated by the massive ships could harm the foundations of buildings that are there for centuries.

Giant Venice cruise ships rerouted to avoid city centre after growing anger https://t.co/ofynniZXhA pic.twitter.com/jzIfAUVWKN — Mirror Travel (@MirrorTravel) August 8, 2019

Over tourism is destroying Venice

Tourism is good for any city because it helps the economy but in the case of Venice, it looks like a curse. The input of visitors is grand. As a rough estimate, nearly 32,000 cruise ships arrive between April and October.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Renewable Energy

There are day-trippers that number in the thousands. The National Tourism Agency says the total runs into millions.

Great news for Venice 👏🇮🇹 https://t.co/XHgvPEOXTV — Metro (@MetroUK) August 8, 2019

CNN adds that Venice is taking measures to stop the trend of over-tourism. In September, it introduced a system of charging an entrance fee for day-trippers. Those who stay overnight need not pay it separately because a city tax is already a part of the hotel rate. Visits of short duration test the city's infrastructure to the limit, hence the entrance fee for day-trippers.

No entry for cruise ships in Venice lagoon

According to ABC AU, the Italian government has decided that there will be a ban for large cruise ships entering Venice's historic center. The ban comes into effect starting in September and ships weighing more than 1,000 tons will berth in locations away from certain waterways. This decision is a result of a years-long campaign by residents. The city is a favorite travel destination and hosted 594 cruise ships in 2018.

The waves created by the ships as they pass by are damaging the Renaissance buildings. Residents know tourism helps the economy but they want a more sustainable model. The city receives on an average 25 to 30 million visitors every year, and 14 million of them stay for just one day. That puts a strain on the city’s resources.