The massive bushfire near Wooroloo is advancing towards the coastal plain where it poses a threat to homes in northern suburbs. The authorities cautioned residents in parts of Perth about dangers in view of the out of control bushfire that continues to spread its reach. The fire has burnt down plenty of properties in the rural area of Tilden Park in Gidgegannup. The Department of Fire and Emergency Services DFES confirms this. It said: “You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive. There is a threat to lives and homes.” Wooroloo is in close proximity of Tilden Park and both are in the danger zone.

DFES Commissioner Darren Klemm said: “I can tell you that 56 homes have been lost. It is terrible news for the owners of those homes, and our thoughts are with them all.” There is no report of any loss of lives but some firefighters suffered minor injuries. Bushfires in Australia have affected all forms of life. Fires of this nature throw Travel plans out of gear and damages the infrastructure. Restoring them is a lengthy process and needs funds

The number of homes lost in the bushfire could increase. DFES Commissioner Darren explains it was a fast-moving blaze and rescue teams had to go from one house to the next to save trapped residents. Efforts are on to contain the fire and the weather could deteriorate. There is a smoke alert in place for the Perth metropolitan area in totality.

Volatile situation of the bushfire in Perth

Mark McGowan, Premier of Western Australia, said firefighters would check homes destroyed in the suburb of Tilden Park for any deaths. He indicated about a large aerial tanker that would arrive from NSW to extend assistance to contain the blaze. The premier said that “This is an extremely dangerous fire and a serious situation.

Weather conditions are extremely volatile.” He added that everyone must ensure safety of family members and the community. In December 2019, bushfires in Australia might have destroyed 30 percent of koalas and their habitats. Those residing in Perth's CBD and coastal suburbs have reported about falling ash. That and the smoke could give rise to issues related to health.

People asked to evacuate because of the bushfire

The bushfire has forced suspension of activities in the main Royal Australian Air Force military air base in Pearce, Western Australia. The base is in the path of the fire and the people have been asked to evacuate. An official of DFES says the size of the fire is growing and strong winds pose a challenge to bring it under control. The authorities warned the people that the situation might not be easy to control and it is necessary that they realize the seriousness. The extreme heat might be more dangerous than the flames. The cause of the blaze is unknown and with the rapidly changing weather conditions people must remain vigilant. Moreover, everyone who had to leave their homes must follow the current COVID-19 health regulations of Western Australia.

Massive bushfire east of Perth

According to ABC AU, authorities indicate a massive bushfire east of Perth is going out of control. The fire has burnt down many homes and rescue teams are trying to assess the extent of damage. There is no information on how the fire started. It could be through an accident or through natural causes like global warming.The fact is hundreds of residents had to flee to safety. They had to take precautions because of the coronavirus pandemic. Damages to power poles and transformers have left people without power. Efforts are on to get aerial support to fight the fire. In November 2019, NSW and Queensland had imposed a state of emergency due to ongoing bushfires.