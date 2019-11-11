Australia is in the grip of bushfires and two of its states New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland had no other alternative but to declare a state of emergency. The intention was to safeguard lives and properties. It was a natural disaster, had reached alarming proportions and posed serious threats to densely populated areas. On a rough estimate, there are more than 120 bushfires burning, at least three people have died and thousands have been displaced over the last three days.

There is also an irreparable loss to thousands of acres apart from hundreds of houses. Fires of this nature destroy the ecological balance and take a heavy toll on the environment. The authorities maintain records of loss of lives and property plus infrastructure but not of the loss of animals, birds, and wildlife.

BBC quotes NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian as saying - "Everybody has to be on alert.” She has cautioned against being complacent. The government does not want to be drawn into any controversy regarding links of these bushfires to Climate change.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said – “My only thoughts today are with those who have lost their lives and their families."

Australia bushfires: Sydney facing 'catastrophic' threat https://t.co/VayLXDesjA — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 10, 2019

Effects of emergency

In order to ensure the safety of the people, the authorities have accommodated them in evacuation centers as a temporary measure while officials check out the feasibility of them returning home.

On the declaration of a state of emergency, fire officials get additional powers. One of these is control over government machinery. Many schools will be closed across NSW on Tuesday. In order to augment firefighting measures, teams are being flown in from New Zealand. Scott Morrison has indicated the possibilities of deploying the military to extend support to the firefighters working in the two states.

Civilians have also risen to the occasion to help in affected areas.

Deadly Australian bushfires have produced clouds of smoke that can be seen as far away as New Zealand.



A 7-day state of emergency has been declared in New South Wales, where a "catastrophic" fire warning has been announced for the greater Sydney region. https://t.co/sAPfmv4UmJ — CNN (@CNN) November 11, 2019

BBC goes on to say that in the opinion of scientists, the fire season risks are growing longer and more intense for Australia and this could be because of climate change. Officials have confirmed that the last two years were Australia's third and fourth-hottest years on record.

A report of the Bureau of Meteorology is blunt when it says, “climate change has led to an increase in extreme heat events.”

Action is on a war footing

According to News AU, there are 64 fires burning in New South Wales, 40 of which are still not in control. The situation has forced Premier Gladys Berejiklian to declare a state of emergency. Firefighters are using every available option to battle the blazes that are raging across New South Wales and Queensland.

Hundreds and thousands of acres have been burnt and greenery devastated with homes lost to the flames. Queensland also declared a state of emergency. Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk has said residents must be prepared to leave their homes if authorities tell them to. She explained that it was all about saving oneself. It is common knowledge that fires do not give a second chance.