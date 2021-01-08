Ten years is about the time we have left to prevent the planet from becoming an uninhabitable place for humankind. Data from NASA shows that the 2010-2019 decade was the hottest ever recorded. In 2020, we have seen increasing temperatures, wildfires, marine heatwaves, deadly storms and extensive ice loss. Therefore, our planet is crying for help and we have to listen and act to help it. From Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim - climate change activist and director of the Association of Fulani Women and Indigenous Peoples of Chad (AFPAT) - to Jeroom Remmers, director of the Netherlands-based nonprofit True Animal Protein Price Coalition (Tapp Coalition) - four climate activists portray the future of our planet and share with us how we can change this situation through a series of exclusive interviews. This is the BlastingTalks climate change series.

“We have 10 years to act,” says Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, climate change activist and Director of the Association of Fulani Women and Indigenous Peoples of Chad (AFPAT), when asked how much time we have left to save the planet. Her fight? To show the great powers that the knowledge of indigenous peoples can bring a stop to climate change worldwide. With origins in the semi-nomadic pastoral community Fulani Mbororo, Oumarou Ibrahim tells Blasting News how her community has been impacted economically and socially by the ecological crisis while sharing the solutions to fight “this climate injustice,” because “this is our future, we must not let it go!”

Senior researcher at the Institute of Advanced Studies of the University of São Paulo (IEA/USP) and one of the world's leading experts on climate change, climatologist Carlos Nobre formulated in the early 1990s the hypothesis of savannization of the Amazon in response to deforestation.

Today, almost 30 years later, he makes a new warning: “Our calculations indicate that in 15 to 30 years, if we continue with these rates of deforestation in the Amazon, not only in Brazil, we will have already reached the other side, where the savannization becomes irreversible.” One of the authors of the IPCC’s (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) report awarded with the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007, the Brazilian climatologist also argues that consumers have their share of responsibility in the matter and should “translate the desire to protect the Amazon into concrete actions,” such as responsible and sustainable consumption.

“If every Brazilian demanded a certificate of meat origin, deforestation in the Amazon would be greatly reduced,” he says.

In the Amazon we are not far from reaching a point of no return, says Carlos Nobre https://t.co/6hK2EpiaF8 pic.twitter.com/6Um4A7Ksnf — Blasting News (@BlastingNews) December 22, 2020

According to the UN's Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), meat and dairy production accounts for 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, the same amount as the transportation sector, often deemed as one of the main responsible for climate change and global warming.

Cattle ranching is also the single biggest driver of Amazon's deforestation, accounting for about 80% of it, according to the Yale School of Forestry & Environmental Studies. In an interview with BlastingTalks, Jeroom Remmers, director of Tapp Coalition, says that the price consumers pay for animal products should include its “external environmental costs.” In addition to reducing the general consumption of animal protein, the project proposes three ways of applying the revenues from the new taxes.

“The first one is paying farmers. The second one is reducing the prices of vegetables and fruits. And the third one is compensating low-income groups,” says Remmers.

“If we had listened to scientists 30 years ago, we wouldn't have had a big problem like we have now,” says Svein Tveitdal, the former Division Director in the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP) and current director of the climate change consultancy Klima2020, when he was asked how much time humans have left to fight climate change. Tveitdal founded Klima2020 to share advice with companies and local authorities who want to implement environmentally-responsible changes with the objective to "bridge the gap between climate science, policy makers and the general public.” In an exclusive interview with Blasting News, Tveitdal shared his thoughts on how to act effectively and quickly to tackle climate change.

Tveitdal's solution would be to reduce emissions by 6-7% per year over the next decade worldwide. “If you ask me, I don't think we'll be successful,” he said. However, Tveitdal is hopeful that people will realize that our planet is facing “big threats” and that it is their role to act now.

