Singapore Airlines has come up with an attractive offer. In the age of Coronavirus, this airline wants to be different. Its aircraft are on the ground because of a lack of passengers and it is experimenting with new concepts to market its services. It wants people to dine on a stationary plane to recreate the experience of flying without leaving the ground. The idea appears to have found acceptance and tickets are already sold out for two weekends. The customers will get a chance to enjoy a movie with meals served at their seats, as is the practice when in the fight. It will help to bring back memories of being in a flying aircraft.

This strategy could pay rich dividends and the airline deserves praise for setting a new trend. Instead of lamenting over lost revenue, they are trying to impart a new look to its business.

The Guardian clarifies that guests will be entitled to get a meal from the standard Singapore Airlines menu. They will pay as per prescribed rates and frequent flyers could cash in on points towards a meal. There is a demand for such innovation and it took less than half an hour for customers to snap up all the tickets. The aircraft is positioned at Changi airport and half of the seats would have provisions for social distancing. These A380 planes are double-decker superjumbos.

Other airlines also diversifying like Singapore Airlines

The Travel sector is passing through a very critical phase because of coronavirus. This disease is highly contagious and there is no known vaccine yet. The only safeguards are to avoid crowds and embrace isolation. As a result, Singapore Airlines and many others have grounded their fleets.

However, they are evolving unique revenue-raising initiatives to compensate for their losses to some extent. Incidentally, Singapore is worried about its low birthrate. It offers a bonus for each child born in the pandemic. The Guardian mentions the concept of “Flights to nowhere.” These have proved popular in Asian countries.

The Taiwanese carrier EVA sold joyrides from Taipei, and Japan’s ANA took up Hawaii-themed flights.

Singapore Airlines and the A380s

Qantas, the Australian carrier, introduced a sightseeing trip around the country. The airline used a Boeing 787 Dreamliner for the trip from Sydney and back. It was a sold-out trip for Qantas with the airline’s international travel schedule halted because of the coronavirus. In May 2018, Singapore hosted the Trump-Kim summit. The Guardian adds that the ill-fated A380 was one of the first casualties of the outbreak of the disease. This aircraft had once held pride of place in aviation circles and considered the future of international air travel. However, coronavirus has changed all that.

Airbus has already decided to discontinue the production of A380s. Singapore Airlines operated some of these, and they are headed for the scrap yard. The Boeing 747 is mostly redundant as a passenger plane, and it is now operating as a cargo version.

The new business model of Singapore Airlines

According to The BBC, Singapore diners seized the opportunity to have lunch on a stationary Airbus A380 parked at the city's main airport. The price tag of up to $496 (£380) was no problem for those who are missing the joys of flying. Tickets for the first two seating dates sold out within no time, and already there is a waitlist. Singapore Airlines would ensure social distancing regulations and diners could opt for a cabin class (with an economy seat starting at about $39) and watch a movie while they dine, but the planes won't leave the ground.

The airline also offers home delivery of its meals. These would include the airline's tableware and amenity kits. Singapore Airlines has already announced the layoff of a percentage of its workforce and many of its planes are in storage as it waits for its business' revival.