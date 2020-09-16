What a historic day it is for the Jewish state of Israel. Yesterday, it agreed and officially signed a peace deal with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. The UAE and Bahrain become the third and fourth Arab countries respectively to agree to peace deals with Israel. The peace deals open up trade, economic, tourism among other important industries among Israel and the two Arab countries it signed agreements with. All of this is thanks to the great President Donald Trump who has been the best friend Israel could ever ask for.

Trump and Israel

President Trump has done more for the State of Israel than any other American President that has served in the White House.

While Trump was campaigning for President, he made a lot of promises in relation to Israel, and unlike former Presidents, he kept his word and carried out what he promised.

One of the things he did was have the United States of America recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the embassy there.

While this move was met with criticism as people don't know the facts due to blatant stupidity, Trump stuck to what he knew was true and right rather than be politically correct which he has refused to get to him his whole presidency.

He also recognized Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, land that was surrendered by Syria in the Six-Day War in 1967. Like recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, this move was met with criticism but rather than craving to what is political correctness, he did what was right.

Standing up to terror

About 20 percent of Israel's population consists of Palestinians who are given the same rights and freedoms as any Jewish citizen. While some Palestinians abide by the rules and live peacefully alongside Jewish, Christian, and Muslim Israelis, there's a great deal of them who rebel against the police and commit terror attacks.

The United States of America provides foreign aid to various countries and territories in need. One group that the United States formerly and mistakenly gave foreign aid to was the Palestinian Authority (PA). Rather than spend the money they got on basic human needs, Mahmoud Abbas, the President of the PA, gave the money to perpetrators of terror and their families.

There was a certain amount of money that a terrorist would get for carrying out an attack depending on the outcome. If a Palestinian terrorist attacked an Israeli, they would automatically be eligible for money from the PA. If the terrorist died during the attack, the family would get a significant sum for the horrific actions of their relative. A sickening act to say at the least.

...peace treaty with Israel. We have taken Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table, but Israel, for that, would have had to pay more. But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

Peace deals

The peace deal signed between Israel and the UAE and Israel and Bahrain opens up tremendous opportunities among each other.

They open up a pathway to trade deals, the economy, tourism among their citizens, and many other beneficial collaborations. One thing that Israel and the UAE have agreed to is finding a way to combat COVID-19.

The ties between Israel and the UAE have already been put into effect as a direct flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi has already taken place and an Israeli delegation has landed in the UAE where reciprocation will occur later this month.

As the representatives of each country signed the peace agreements, named the Abraham Accords, President Trump announced that seven, eight, or nine other Arab countries may soon follow the leads of the UAE and Bahrain and sign a peace agreement with Israel.

Many doubted that President Trump could get an Arab country to agree to a peace deal with Israel. Not only did he preside over an agreement between an Arab country and Israel, but he did so with two Arab countries in less than a month.

Trump is doing what people said he couldn't do. He certainly appears to be a friend of Israel and the Jewish people.