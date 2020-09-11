Global warming is threatening the Antarctic, where the iconic Thwaites Glacier, aka "Doomsday glacier" is melting at an unbelievable rate. Scientists attribute this to the structure of ice below the glacier. These enable warm ocean water to flow to the underside of the ice.

The net result is its melting with a consequent rise in sea-levels. Scientists blame this on climate change. In their opinion, this single factor accounts for an ecological imbalance. The water flows into the sea from the Thwaites Glacier, which is enormous by any standard, and melting has multiplied the number of neighboring glaciers several times.

Those in the know say the collapse of Thwaites could mean a substantial rise in sea level. Researchers are trying to assess the gravity of the situation to assign a time-frame for that possible ecological disaster.

CNN says scientists from the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration (ITGC) are engaged in the work. They have done an aerial survey and have mapped the seafloor. They have found cavities concealed beneath the Antarctic ice shelf and conclude that these provide a path for warm ocean water to passes underneath the ice shelf.

Researchers worry about Thwaites Glacier in the Antarctic

Dr. Tom Jordan is the leader of the aerial survey team. He describes Thwaites Glacier as "the most significant glaciers in West Antarctica." It is enormous, and its day-to-day changes are visible.

The data collected by the team will help analyze the ecosystem. Some of the data is from a depth of around 2,600 feet. He explains that these could provide a clue of how the ice sheet would respond later. Upon completing the study, it will be put up to governments and policy-makers to help them take corrective action.

CNN quotes Dr. Tom Jordan says, "suggestions of geo-engineering and blocking the channels are not logistically feasible at such a remote site." In his opinion, the world should "tackle climate change."

Action on climate change can save Antarctic glaciers

The ITGC research blames climate change for the melting of Thwaites Glacier in the Antarctic.

Researchers are focusing on the aftereffects and severe consequences of sea-level rise. It will have a global impact and displace people who reside in coastal areas. The world has to tackle climate change and assign topmost priority to it. CNN says the research team collected data from the glacier and a couple of nearby ice shelves from January to March 2019. Their study covered more than 772 square miles (2,000 square kilometers) of the Antarctic seafloor near the glacier. Incidentally, the area was concealed below a part of the floating ice shelf from Thwaites Glacier. It had separated earlier but was inaccessible for various reasons.

Unraveling mystery of Thwaites Glacier melting in the Antarctic

According to the Independent UK, a team of researchers from the UK and the United States has discovered a number of deep channels beneath Thwaites Glacier. They believe these transform into convenient pathways for warm ocean water to reach the ice's lower surface and melt it. The consequent rise in sea-levels could be considerable. Dr. Tom Jordan blames carbon emissions from human activity as a contributory factor for warming the ocean in the area. This harmful emission can reduce if Renewable Energy replaces fossil fuels.

An example is an electric car. The subject of climate change has been discussed at different international forums, and the world must realize the consequences if they continue to ignore the signs. Incidentally, concerns about the coronavirus pandemic led to the suspension of work, which will resume 2021. In January 2017, news appeared about the Antarctic ice sheet poised to break away posing a danger to the remaining shelf. Later, in July the same year, a massive one trillion ton Antarctic ice shelf broke off.