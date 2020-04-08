Rafael Correa was the president of Ecuador for 10 years. He would also become a prominent political figure in the South American region. Correa was active in the Community of Latin American and the Caribbean States and the Union of South American Nations.

More recently, Correa has taken up residence in Belgium, his wife's native country. His life post-presidency has been largely dominated by legal troubles. And it doesn't seem likely to let up anytime soon.

He was found guilty by an Ecuadorian court

Correa was found guilty in a trial stemming from charges of bribery during his presidential tenure. According to the Associated Press, the proceedings were private and officials wore protective gear because of COVID-19.

According to prosecutors, Correa took millions of dollars in bribes from private companies for his political party. In return, the companies received lucrative contracts from the Ecuadorian government. The companies in question were based both in Ecuador and in countries abroad.

Correa was previously accused of being involved in the kidnapping of one of his political opponents. He later failed to show up in court and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Correa was already living in Belgium at that point and Interpol chose not to get involved. Ecuadorian officials have made failed attempts at having Correa extradited from Belgium. A process of appeals is expected to be forthcoming over his recent guilty conviction.

There reportedly won't be any more attempts at extradition until the appeals process is over.

Nearly 20 other individuals were also found to be guilty in the same bribery scheme. As noted by the BBC, Correa's second vice president, Jorge Glas, is already in prison. He was found to have accepted more than $13 million in bribes from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Correa denies the charges against him.

As a result of his conviction, he is barred from holding an Ecuadorian political office for 25 years.

Correa has a background in economics

Before going into politics, Correa worked in and taught economics. Eventually, he took a job in the Minister of Education and Culture under President Sixto Duran Ballen. He was later for a brief time the economy and finance minister under President Alfredo Palacio. Correa won the presidency in 2006 and again in 2009 and 2013.

Correa has since left the political party he apparently violated the law in order to find funding for. The party's name can be translated in English to 'Proud and Sovereign Homeland' is often shortened to PAIS Alliance.

The current president of Ecuador and the party is Correa's first vice president, Lenin Moreno. But both Moreno and PAIS Alliance have taken on a much more centrist platform in recent years. A significant contrast from the left-wing socialism that it promoted under Correa. He would go on to create a new political party. It's known as Movimiento Revolucion Ciudadana, or 'Citizen Revolution Movement'.