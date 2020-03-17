The French Open has been held in Paris since the 1890s. It is one of the four Grand Slams in Tennis. Originally played on sand, it has been played on clay since the early 20th Century.

Traditionally, it's the second Grand Slam played during the course of the calendar year, played between the Australian Open and Wimbledon. And it might yet still be. But many things would have to be altered at this point for that to happen.

French Open delayed until at least September

The 2020 French Open was originally slated to begin in May.

But that was before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus halted sporting events around the world. Tennis has not been an exception.

⚠️The Roland-Garros tournament will be played from 20th September to 4th October 2020.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/eZhnSfAiQA — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) March 17, 2020

The first domino to fall was the BNP Paribas Open in the United States, which is often regarded as the biggest tennis tournament in the world outside of the Grand Slams. Several other tournaments followed suit shortly after.

And now French Open officials have opted to put their tournament on hold for four months.

To an outside observed, this might not seem like a very big deal. But as noted by TENNIS.com, the move has opened up a litany of logistical complications. Questions have arisen about other tournaments and possible scheduling conflicts.

An obvious initial question for tennis fans is how all the schedule re-shuffling might affect the 2020 Olympics.

But that's assuming that the 2020 Olympics in Japan would still be moving ahead as planned. This, also because of the coronavirus, cannot be assumed at this point.

Some members of the tennis community are not happy

According to Forbes, other tennis officials have been angered by the French Open's unilateral decision about the delay. Normally, the four Grand Slams and other appropriate organizations work together and negotiate to create the schedule.

Wimbledon and the U.S. Open have tentatively kept their dates the same. If things remained as they are now, the French Open would begin one week after the U.S. Open ends. If players wanted to compete in both, it would mean a very quick turn-around. With an inter-continental trip in-between.

It wouldn't necessarily be new for there to be just one week between Grand Slams. In decades past, there were times when only seven days passed between Wimbledon and the French Open. But it's a much shorter trip from London to Paris than New York to Paris. It could also be considered easier to make a quick adjustment from Wimbledon's grass to the French Open's clay.

Compared to transitioning from the U.S. Open's hardcourt surface to clay.

A decision to move dates by the other Grand Slams might have to happen regardless of the French Open. The U.S. Open has acknowledged a change might be necessary due to the novel coronavirus.