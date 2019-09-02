A group of Tourists wanted to enjoy the beauty of nature in the rocky terrain of Hell's Gate National Park in Kenya. They had a guide with them. However, a flash flood ruined their plans. The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has confirmed the worst and said half the team are dead and hopes of survival of the remaining are slim. KWS had launched a search and rescue operation based on information furnished by two survivors.

They alerted the park rangers who sent out a search party. The operation went on through the night and, in the process, they recovered four bodies. The rocky terrain in the area is comparable to a death trap and those who undertake such activities must tread with caution.

The National AE says the flash flood swept away seven members of the team on Sunday. The authorities of Hell's Gate national park confirmed death of four and said the others are untraceable. There was a foreigner in the group apart from five Kenyans and a local guide.

Two people have died and five others are missing, feared drowned, after a tour group was swept away by flash flooding in Hell's Gate National Park in Kenya. https://t.co/4vNX0mnheu — CNN International (@cnni) September 2, 2019

There were rains in the area

Authorities of Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) plans to deploy a helicopter from Nairobi to assist in the search and rescue operation. It seems the gorge was closed to the public because of heavy rains.

In spite of that, the group proceeded and met with the tragedy. Unofficial sources say the missing persons are "presumed dead." Those who love adventure and go in for such journeys should know about the dangers of heavy rainfall in mountainous regions. The force of water, as it gushes downstream, leads to flash floods that can play havoc with the lives of people and the surroundings and no one should tempt fate.

The authorities usually evacuate people from danger zones when there are possibilities of flash floods.

Hell's Gate: Kenya tour group swept away by flash flood https://t.co/pgZkAaBRe0 pic.twitter.com/tVbRkwn860 — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) September 1, 2019

The National AE says the name Hell's Gate was given by explorers of the 19th-century. It is around 62 miles from Nairobi, the capital of Kenya and south of Lake Naivasha. The park continues to remain closed to the public in view of the incessant rains.

It’s a good location for movies

According to CNN, a tour group visiting Hell’s Gate National Park in Kenya are feared to have drowned after being swept away by the force of flash floods in the gorge. KWS said - "The gorge in Hell's Gate National Park has been closed to the public with immediate effect due to continuing rains." It is a Travel destination for tourists and locals. They love Hell's Gate because it is a popular hiking and cycling spot.

However, the group should have taken into consideration the fact of heavy rains in the area before embarking on such a mission. Incidentally, it is a good location for movies. Its scenery had inspired the 1994 Disney animation "The Lion King." Later, it was selected as the location for the 2003 movie "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider -- The Cradle of Life."