The Faroe Islands can be found between Iceland, Scotland, and Norway. An autonomous country, they are part of the Kingdom of Denmark. This status was scrutinized in recent political elections.

A new round of elections has recently been held on the islands. The results may show a boost for a change in the status quo.

A separatist party has won the most seats

The Faroese People's Party has won the most seats in the Logting.

Literally translating to 'Law Thing,' it is the Faroe Islands' parliament. As reported by ABC News, the People's Party is led by Joergen Niclasen. Niclasen is a long-time political veteran on the Faroe Islands. His roles have included deputy prime minister, foreign affairs minister and finance minister.

The People's Party espouses a platform of conservatism, separatism, and Euroscepticism. Despite winning the most seats, it did not win a majority.

Which is where things could get more complicated. A coalition led by the People's Party would very likely have to include the Union Party. The Union Party is the next-largest Faroese conservative party, winning the third-most seats. But as the name might suggest, it promotes a unionist platform. Such stark differences on such an issue could cause problems in negotiation a coalition.

But it's not impossible.

The Social Democratic Party is led by current Prime Minister Aksel V. Johannesen, as per The Brunswick News. Unionism is listed in first place among its promoted platforms. Since 2015, it has been in a coalition with two separatist parties, Republic and Progress.

It wouldn't technically be new for a People's Party politician to become prime minister. In fact, it has happened three times before on the Faroe Islands. But the vast majority of prime ministers have come from either the Union Party or the Social Democrats.

How the system works

The Faroe Islands use proportional representation to elect members of the Logting. Unlike some other countries that use proportional representation, the Faroe Islands also use an open list system. This allows voters to have a direct say in the individual party members being elected.

In addition to the Logting, residents of the Faroe Islands elect two members of the Folketing.

Translating to 'The People's Thing', the Folketing is Denmark's national parliament. Currently, both Faroese members come from unionist parties. One from the Union Party, the other from the Social Democratic Party. At this level, the Union Party is allied with Venstre. Though the word translates to 'Left', Venstre is actually the largest right-of-center party in Denmark. The Social Democrats associate with their Danish counterparts of the same name.

Greenland, as another part of the Kingdom of Denmark, also sends two members to the Folketing.