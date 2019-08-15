Man loves to face challenges and when the highest peak in the world beckons, mountaineers make a beeline for Mount Everest. However, during 2018, eleven people lost their lives or they went missing. Nine of them were from the Nepalese side and two from the Tibetan side. It was a warning signal that something was not right. Everest is in the Himalayas and while the Nepalese government controls most of it, Tibet is responsible for the remaining part.

The authorities examined the issue and concluded that there were two factors responsible – one was lack of experience, the other was crowding near the summit.

The Guardian reports on the decision of the high-level commission for the Nepalese government related to high-altitude safety. Climbing the 29,035 ft peak must be authorized through a permit and to get one, the climber must have adequate experience in high altitude mountaineering.

He must also possess training in the field. Until now, anyone could pay $11,000 and attempt to climb Mount Everest. That will cease because of the dangers that the inexperienced could face.

In an effort to address deadly human traffic jams on Mount Everest and weed out inexperienced climbers, Nepali officials proposed new rules that could significantly reduce the number of permits issued https://t.co/tDq96Tshx0 — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 14, 2019

New rules are strict

The number of deaths forced the government of Nepal to formulate more strict rules for those wanting to climb Everest.

The high-level panel consisted of government officials, climbing experts and agencies that represent the climbing community. It seems a section of veteran guiding companies had cautioned about possible dangers of inexperience coupled with crowding on the slopes of the summit. The committee recommended that aspirants for the permit must have climbed at least one sufficiently high peak in Nepal, be physically fit and have a trained Nepalese guide.

Solo attempts must be discouraged.

The Nepalese government is putting new rules and regulations in place for those looking to climb Mount Everest pic.twitter.com/GkGEmOcDAi — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 15, 2019

The Guardian says mountaineers land up in bottleneck situations in the “death zone” because of lack of oxygen. The climbers carry oxygen cylinders but long waits in the queue lead to tragedies.

A senior tourism ministry official of Nepal confirmed to a section of the media that - “The government will now make the required changes in laws and regulations guiding mountain climbing.”

Strict rules on the anvil

According to BBC, the government of Nepal is concerned with the tragedies involving inexperienced mountaineers who risk their lives to scale Mount Everest. The latest season saw at least 11 people who died or went missing in their bid.

Therefore, the government plans to crack the whip by introducing restrictions. Nepal boasts of eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, and foreign climbers Travel to Nepal to climb the Everest. These climbers generate revenue but things are set to change. Right now, anyone who can afford to pay $11,000 can climb Everest. That would be at least $35,000 for those who have Mount Everest in their sights and $20,000 for other mountains higher than 8,000m. Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattari confided to the media – “We will make our mountains safe, managed and dignified."