South Korean President Moon Jae-In addressed his people on Liberation Day. It was the day Korea earned freedom from Japanese rule. The nationally televised speech made a mention of unification of Korea by 2045. The country became two entities at the end of World War II, namely the North and the South. However, Kim Jong-un rejected any further talks with South Korea and retaliated by test firing two more missiles.

These were directed towards the sea in the east and was the sixth such occasion in a short span of time. Earlier, Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan.

The BBC reports that North Korea resumed its missile tests in spite of the agreement between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. It was the meeting held in June in Singapore on the subject of restarting negotiations on the subject of denuclearization.

The hermit kingdom faces international sanctions because of its nuclear programs related to weapons. North Korea wants easing of sanctions and the United States wants it to stop its nuclear activities.

The South and the North do not see eye to eye

During the televised speech, President Moon described the goal of achieving denuclearization as being at its "most critical juncture." This was because of a deadlock in talks between the two Koreas.

His vision was of a new-look Korean peninsula where peace and prosperity will rule supreme. However, the North retorted by pointing out that its neighbor talks of peace while engaging in joint military exercises. They have used strong words to express their sentiments.

The BBC continues to add that North Korea interprets the US-South Korean military drills as a "rehearsal for war" and says it amounts to a violation of the agreements between Donald Trump and Moon Jae-in.

It seems Kim Jong-un, in a letter to the US President, criticized the military exercises as “ridiculous and expensive." A representative of the North's reunification cell blames South Korea for the stalemate in talks.

North Korea rejects face-to-face talks with the South

According to CNN, Pyongyang has rejected any proposal to sit with Seoul on the subject of reunification of the two Koreas. South Korean President Moon Jae-in broached the subject in his recent speech.

His desire is to achieve unification on the Korean Peninsula by 2045. Incidentally, North Korea continues to launch missiles. Its latest launch was of two more unidentified projectiles off its eastern coast. The president of South Korea cautioned that its defense capabilities were superior to those of North Korea. He also said Seoul would ensure that there is no escalation of tension on the Korean peninsula.

In his words: "The ultimate goal that these actions serve, is dialogue, not confrontation."