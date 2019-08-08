Samsung Electronics has finally announced its latest entry in the hotly contested smartphone market. Tech behemoth has introduced not one phone, but two new versions of their flagship Galaxy Note smartphones. Samsung made the big announcement at the Galaxy Note 10 event, however, it didn’t mention anything about the Bixby, the virtual assistant technology developed and introduced by the Korean company in 2017.

The tech giant is announcing two new smartphones, the Galaxy Note 10 and the much bigger Galaxy Note 10 Plus. Both smartphones feature the company’s Infinity O-design, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a 10-megapixel front-facing camera, an Android Pie mobile OS with Samsung’s One UI features, and support for in-screen fingerprint scanning.

Samsung has also added a number of huge improvement, which includes a next-generation seven-nanometer AP chipset that the tech firm said will boost the CPU and GPU performance by up to 33 and 42 percent. The tech giant also beefed up its flagship smartphone with new AI technology that regulates performance and power consumption.

A close look at the new smartphones

The new Galaxy 10 offers an exceptionally light and thin smartphone, something much smaller than its predecessor Galaxy Note 9. Samsung has designed its new smartphone with serious powerful specs. The new handset comes with an 8GB of RAM along with 256GB of built-in storage.

This new regular-sized smartphone offers a 6.3-inch FHD+Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280x1080, enriching the user experience with peerless picture quality.

Not just that, the new phone also boasts an incredibly strong display on both the front and back of the device, thanks to Samsung’s use of ultra-strong and high-quality Gorilla Glass 6.

The new Galaxy Note 10 also offers lots of improvement in term of software and app development. It features an improved native video editor in its gallery app, a new Live Focus video function, and a new S Pen, which provides a more advanced device control as well as support for user creativity.

The phone is also equipped with the new P2P streaming service PlayGalaxy Link, which the company claimed will take mobile gaming to the next level. As for the power supply, the phone comes with a 3500mAH battery pack.

However, the new handset won’t have a headphone jack. Instead, Samsung provided a 3.5 mm port and a pair of USB-C earbuds. Also missing is the physical Bixby button, which provides a virtual assistant technology to every Samsung devices.

As for the new Galaxy Note 10 Plus, the new phone offers a 6.8-inch QHD+Super AMOLED display that can support a 3040x1440 resolution. Its boasts the largest display in the Galaxy Note series. For the storage, the Note 10 Plus features a 12GB of RAM and two storage choices, the 256GB and the 512GB models, with support up to 1TB of additional storage (using MicroSD card).

The phone is extremely fast when it comes to power charging.

The phone is equipped with a much bigger 4300mAH battery pack along with the innovative Samsung’s new SuperFast Charge feature. Like its smaller cousin, the bigger phone won’t also support headphone jack and the Bixby button, which the company has been pushing as an alternative to the more popular Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri.

The price will start at $949 for the regular size and smaller Galaxy Note 10, while the jumbo-sized Note 10 Plus will start at $1099. Both phones are now available for pre-order and delivery will start on August 23. In addition, there will also be a Note 10 Plus 5G available for pre-order, starting on August 23. However, the 5G version will be available exclusively on the Verizon network for a limited time only. Prices for the 5G version will start at $1299.