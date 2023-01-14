Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, now in his 23rd season in the NFL, owns almost all of the league records for quarterbacks. Just recently, the 45-year-old Brady rewrote his records for completions and pass attempts in a single regular season and he has a chance to reset some of his playoff marks when the Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Game on Monday at Raymond James Stadium. Brady also has a chance to best all of the NFL franchises when it comes to playoff wins if the Buccaneers made a deep run in the postseason.

Per Pro Football Talk, Brady currently has 35 playoff wins, just one postseason victory behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, who both have 36. Brady’s former team, the New England Patriots, has 37 playoff wins, while the Cowboys are tied with Brady with 35. If Brady leads the Buccaneers to a victory over the Cowboys, he could tie the Packers and Steelers for second place. Brady can join the Patriots at the top if he leads Tampa Bay to another playoff win in the Divisional Round and can capture the record with another win in the NFC Conference Championship.

Currently, Brady is not focused on breaking any record as he’s preparing for their Wild Card Game against the Cowboys.

He recently shrugged off rumors about his next destination during Friday’s press conference after he was asked about reports linking him to the Miami Dolphins and the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders recently parted ways with their long-time starter Derek Carr while the Dolphins remain unsure if they would roll with Tua Tagovailoa as their starter for next season.

When Brady turned free agent in 2020, the Raiders were among those interested in signing him, but he ultimately settled for a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers.

Bucs to decide on starting center until Monday

The Buccaneers will most likely have their two starting offensive tackles for their Monday’s clash with the Cowboys.

Buccaneers.com reported that Donovan Smith and Tristan Wirfs have been practicing without limitation this week, paving the way for their return on Monday against Dallas. However, it remains uncertain on who will snap the ball to Brady as starting center Robert Hainsey was limited during this week’s practice. Starting left guard and primary backup center Nick Leverett did not participate in Thursday’s practice due to knee and shoulder issues. The Buccaneers also have another option at center in John Molchon but he’s dealing with an ankle injury, while Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen hasn't played this season due to an injury he sustained during training camp. But the Buccaneers can activate Jensen before Monday’s game for his first game this season. Head coach Todd Bowles said the team can expect some until Monday, saying the Buccaneers “haven't ruled anybody out.