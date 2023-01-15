Even though he’s busy in the regular season, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took time to comment on the ongoing NFL postseason. When asked about his choice on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Dallas Cowboys clash in the NFC Wild Card Game, James sided with the Buccaneers and his buddy, quarterback Tom Brady, per Clutch Points. “I’m not ever going against Tom,” James said of Brady and the Buccaneers, who are 2.5-point underdogs to the Cowboys.

LeBron James runs through his NFL picks for Wild Card weekend … He’s sticking with Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/Bb8xiuC3nV — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 14, 2023

James was known to be a long-time Cowboys fans before he shifted allegiance due to the team’s stance on players kneeling during the national anthem.

The Lakers superstar turned his back on the Cowboys after their owner Jerry Jones that any Dallas player who knelt during the national anthem wouldn’t be allowed to play. The Buccaneers defeated the Cowboys, 19-3 in their Week 1 clash at AT&T Stadium, but their respective campaigns took different turns. The Buccaneers finished with an 8-9 record, to barely capture the NFC South title. The Cowboys, for their part, finished with a respectable 12-5 mark, and had a chance to bag the NFC East crown, if not for their Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders. The 45-year-old Brady, who is 7-0 against the Cowboys in his career, said he’s focused on their upcoming playoff assignment as he shrugged off rumors about his next destination next season.

Three other teams eyeing Brady for next season

Brady is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season, and this early, it was reported that three teams are already considering him as their starting quarterback. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is among the options the 49ers will consider this offseason, according to a report by NBC Sports.

The 49ers’ quarterback roster has been depleted by injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. Luckily for the 49ers, third-string quarterback Brock Purdy has been keeping them afloat with a string of impressive performances. Rapoport said the 49ers have the option to install Purdy as their starting quarterback next season or sign Brady, who, growing up was an avid fan of San Francisco and Hall of Fame quarterback “We know he has an affinity for his hometown.

We know he has an affinity for the 49ers -- he took so much time to take stock of things when he was there earlier this year,” Rapoport said. The NFL insider also said that the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tennessee Titans are also considering Brady as their starting signal-caller next season. The Raiders have parted ways with their long-time starter Derek Carr while the Titans could heavily consider moving on without Ryan Tannehill. It was also reported that the Miami Dolphins could take a serious look at Brady despite having Tua Tagovailoa as starter.