With Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady turning unrestricted free agent after this season, rumors regarding his next destination are swirling. According to Pro Football Talk, a source said that the possibility of Brady playing for the Miami Dolphins is “definitely on the table.” Last season, it was reported that the Dolphins were ready to welcome Brady and former NFL coach Sean Payton, but it did not push through after the discrimination lawsuit filed by former Miami head coach Brian Flores.

The Dolphins are unclear if they would retain or move on from their current quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, who is set to make $4.738 million in 2023 on the final year of his rookie deal.

It’s possible that the Dolphins could keep him as backup if they would be able to lure Brady to Miami. Mirror UK reported that the Raiders are also interested in bringing in Brady as their starter next season to replace their long-time starter Derek Carr, who recently penned a goodbye letter to Raiders fans. With the Raiders, Brady could be reunited with Josh McDaniels, his long-time offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots and now head coach of Las Vegas.

During his Friday’s press conference, Brady was asked about these rumors and how these affect him as he tries to prepare for their Wild Card Game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. After a deep sigh, Brady answered: “I don’t know.

You guys got to write something new everyday so just wake up and try to show up and do my job.”

Brady would try to keep his immaculate record against the Cowboys as he is undefeated against them in seven games in his career. The 45-year-old Brady will be eyeing to rewrite some of his playoff records when he goes up against the Cowboys, who missed the chance to win the NFC East after a heartbreaking loss to the Washington Commanders in their regular-season finale.

Wirfs earns All-Pro Honors

For a second straight year, offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs made it to the All-Pro after another stellar season for the Buccaneers. Wirfs made history last season by becoming first offensive lineman in franchise history to win Associated Press First-Team All-Pro honors last season. This time, he made it to the second team at right tackle, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

Wirfs, the Buccaneers’ 13th overall pick in the 2020 draft, started 13 games at right tackle for the team this season but missed three games due to an ankle injury. Wirfs was active in their season-finale against the Atlanta Falcons but the Buccaneers opted to rest him to prepare for the Buccaneers. Wirfs has thrived in his role as protector for Brady as he has allowed only two sacks in the regular seasons in 931 offensive snaps.