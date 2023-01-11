Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady bagged two more regular-season NFL records in Week 18, particularly the most pass attempts and most completions in the regular season. When the Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Game on Monday night at Raymond James Stadium, the 45-year-old Brady will rewrite some of the NFL postseason that he currently holds, per Pro Football Talk.

When Brady plays his first snap on Monday, he will officially make his 49th career postseason game, which is so far unreachable as the player who trails him is his former New England Patriots teammate, kicker Adam Vinatieri, who had 32 postseason games under his belt.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Brady is expected to start against the Cowboys so he will be extending his postseason record starts to 48. If Brady remains perfect against the Cowboys and lead the Buccaneers to victory, then he will have 35 postseason wins, further leaving in the dust Hall of Fame quarterbacks Joe Montana (16 wins) and Terry Bradshaw, John Elway and Peyton Manning, who all had 14 playoff wins.

Brady is also set to add to his record of 1,855 passes thrown and 1,116 completions in the postseason. He is also the all-time leader when it comes to postseason passing yards with 13,049 career postseason passing yards, followed by Manning (7,339) and Brett Favre (5,885). If he exceeds 300 passing yards or more, he will bring his total to 19 300-yard games in the playoffs.

Brady also owns the record for career postseason touchdown passes with 86 with Montana and Aaron Rodgers trailing with 45 apiece. Brady led the Buccaneers to a 8-9 finish and the NFC South title, bringing his team to the postseason for a third straight time since signing with Tampa Bay in 2020.

Report: Brady rejected request to sit out vs Falcons

Despite calls for him to rest in Week 18 to prepare for their playoff clash against the Cowboys, Brady still insisted on playing against the Atlanta Falcons in their regular-season finale, according to New England Sports Network (NESN). Citing the claim of FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, NESN reported that the Buccaneers wanted Brady to sit out its regular-season finale against the Falcons with their playoff spot already secured.

But Glazer said Brady turned down the request and started the game against the Falcons, which they eventually lost, 30-17. Brady completed 13 of 17 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons before he was replaced by backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert late in the second quarter. With the loss, Brady is now 11-1 against the Falcons in his career, but he was able to set new records in the last game of the regular season.