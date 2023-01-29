Unknown to many, former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is a friend of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. No wonder he was asked to predict about the future of the 45-year-old quarterback when he visited Tampa Bay to promote his line of "Tyson 2.0" products, per ABC Action News. "He’s gonna do whatever he wants to do," Tyson said of Brady, adding "I think he’s gonna play but he’s gonna do the right thing.” Tyson, the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history, also expressed confidence that Brady will make the right decision when he turns unrestricted free agent after this season.

The former heavyweight champion also predicted that Brady will stay with the Buccaneers, saying he wants the seven-time Super Bowl champion to stay in Tampa. “I want him to go back to the Buccaneers,” said Tyson. Earlier, tight end Rob Gronkowski, Brady’s close friend and long-time teammate, predicted that the quarterback will opt to stay with the Buccaneers rather than sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, one of the several teams reportedly interested in his services. Brady however was incensed when asked about his future on his “Let’s Go” podcast by broadcaster Jim Gray, saying he doesn’t want to talk about his next move now. Brady just finished his third season with the Buccaneers, leading them to a third straight playoff appearance, but they lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Bucs interview Bengals assistant for OC post

Days after the Buccaneers lost to the Cowboys, the team fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who assumed the said position with the team for four seasons. The Buccaneers have already interviewed three potential candidates for the position – Denver Broncos passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterbacks coach Jim Bob Cooter.

According to Buccaneers.com, Tampa Bay also interviewed virtually Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher, making him the fourth candidate for the job vacated by Leftwich. In his seven years with the Bengals, Pitcher has spent three years as the team’s quarterbacks coach. Pitcher’s promotion as quarterbacks coach coincided with the drafting of quarterback Joe Burrow, who was taken first overall by the Bengals in 2020.

Bucs to also interview Monken

The Buccaneers will also bring in a familiar name in their search for a new offensive coordinator as they would interview Georgia offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Todd Monken, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. Monken worked in the same position for two seasons with the Buccaneers under then head coach Dirk Koetter. He also helped the Georgia Bulldogs win back-to-back national titles.