When he briefly retired last offseason, quarterback Tom Brady agreed to a 10-year deal worth $375 million as football analyst for Fox Sports. But Brady put that deal on hold as he announced his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season in a campaign that ended with a loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round. Now that the season is over, fans are waiting if Brady is ready to take on that role as analyst or he will return for his 24th NFL season. During Brady’s “Let’s Go” podcast, the quarterback talked about his deal with Fox Sports, saying he looks forward to fulfilling his role as analyst for Fox Sports, when that “time comes.”

“So it's exciting for me too.

I feel like the opportunity to do that is something that I'm really looking forward to whenever that time comes,” the 45-year-old Brady said when he discussed his deal with Fox Sports. The seven-time Super Bowl champion said he looks forward to learning from all the people that he would get a chance to talk to. He is also thankful for the opportunity to go around and be with different organizations and different people that he looked up to growing up.

During his last week’s podcast, Brady said he’s unsure on whether he will play next season or hang up his cleats for good. However, some of his former teammates, led by tight end Rob Gronkowski, expressed belief that Brady would return for another tour of duty, hopefully with the Buccaneers.

Aside from Tampa Bay, several other teams are reportedly interested in Brady’s services, including the Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders. The 49ers are in need of a starting quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo’s future now uncertain and Brock Purdy nursing an injury that would keep him out of action for six months.

Bucs drop hint that Brady could return

But according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Buccaneers have dropped a hint that Brady could return for his fourth year with the squad. According to Garafolo, the Buccaneers, during their interview with potential candidates for offensive coordinator, are asking them what they would do to improve their offense next season with Brady as quarterback.

“My understanding is that part of the conversation with the candidates is if Tom Brady returns what would be your plan to get him back on track,” Garafolo reported.

While it’s not an assurance that Brady would indeed return, this could be a sign that the veteran quarterback could be looking to return to Tampa Bay for another Super Bowl run. It was earlier reported that the Buccaneers plan to center their offseason moves around Brady, who signed with Tampa Bay in 2020 after a 20-year run with the New England Patriots.