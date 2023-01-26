While Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t want to speak about his NFL future, his former teammate, tight end Rob Gronkowski, recently weighed in on the next destination of his long-time quarterback and close friend. After three seasons with the Buccaneers, the 45-year-old Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent following this season. It was rumored that several teams, aside from the Buccaneers, are interested in getting Brady’s services, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers. During an interview on NSPN-Champa Bay, Gronkowski spoke about the possible next landing site for Brady when asked if the quarterback would stay in Tampa Bay or sign with the Raiders.

“What’s one more likely? I would say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I mean, he’s been there now for three years. It’s such a great organization, they got such great people in the front office,” Gronkowski said, per Sports Illustrated. “So, if I have to guess right now over those two, I would just say, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers my man,” added Gronkowski, who came out of retirement in 2020 and joined Brady in Tampa. In their first year with the Buccaneers, Brady and Gronk led the team to its first Super Bowl title since 2003 with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. After that, Gronkowski played for one more season with the Buccaneers before he announced his retirement. It was reported that Gronkowski contemplated on returning to the Buccaneers but decided to stay retired.

Earlier, , Brady said during an interview that he doesn’t have any plan regarding his NFL career as of the moment.

Bucs complete interview with Kubiak

The Buccaneers are currently in the market for an offensive coordinator following the firing of Byron Leftwich. The Buccaneers have lined up several candidates for the position, including Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell and Denver Broncos passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

According to Smith, the Buccaneers recently completed their interview with Kubiak and are expected to bring in McCardell to undergo the same process. McCardell, a former NFL wide receiver, won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers, catching two touchdown passes in a 48-21 rout of the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII. The Buccaneers also asked permission to interview Houston Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, but they were declined.

Godwin named Ed Block Courage Award recipient

Per Luke Easterling of USA Today, Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was voted by his teammates as this year’s recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award. The award, named in memory of humanitarian and former Baltimore Colts athletic trainer Ed Block, is presented annually to one player from each team, as voted on by their teammates for symbolizing professionalism, strength, dedication, and act as community role models.