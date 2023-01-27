Now that his offseason has already started, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady now has more time to spend with his children. The 45-year-old Brady immediately capitalized on the situation as he spent quality time with his 10-year-old daughter Vivian, one of his two children with supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

According to TMZ Sports, Brady took her daughter to riding lessons in Miami in his first offseason since his divorce from Bundchen was made official. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was obviously excited as he was seen taking photos of Vivian as she rode her horse.

While he’s watching his daughter, a woman approached Brady and asked for a photograph, to which the quarterback obliged.

Daily Mail also reported that Brady and Vivian went out with retired football star David Beckham and his daughter Harper for a family night pizza. Brady shared the moment on his Instagram Story with the caption “Daddy Daughter Date.” Brady now has more time for his children after the Buccaneers were booted out of the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round.

But Brady’s NFL future is uncertain as he is expected to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. Speculations were abound about Brady’s next stop as several teams are expected to vie for his services, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers.

It was also earlier reported that the Buccaneers plan to center all of their offseason moves around Brady just to keep him on their side. Brady’s former teammate, tight end Rob Gronkowski, said he expects the quarterback to return for his 24th season, probably with the Buccaneers. However, Brady said that he’s not thinking about his future and he will take it day by day.

Bucs complete first round of OC interviews

The Buccaneers are currently looking for an offensive coordinator following the firing of Byron Leftwich. According to Buccaneers.com, the team has completed several interviews with three candidates, including Denver Broncos passing game coordinator and quarterbacks Coach Klint Kubiak, Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell and Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter.

The process is expected to continue next week as the Buccaneers try to find a replacement for Leftwich, who held the offensive coordinator position for four seasons before he was fired.

Aside from the offensive coordinator spot, the Buccaneers are also expected to hire new assistants, including a running backs coach, a wide receivers coach and a quarterbacks coach. The Buccaneers were expected to contend for another Super Bowl title, but the offense’s poor play, coupled with injuries to key players, doomed their season.