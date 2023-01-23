Quarterback Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season, meaning he could sign with any team he chooses to or stay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another year. According to Jenna Laine of ESPN, the Buccaneers intend to center around their offseason moves on the 45-year-old Brady, on whether he will stay, move on to another team or retire. “We will meet with Tom, we will meet with everybody else and we will meet with the brass to come up with a plan and see where we are,” coach Todd Bowles said. Bowles added that the team will make its due diligence before coming up with another plan in free agency.

Laine also reported that Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht will exert all effort to retain Brady, who sustained his first losing season as starter after Tampa Bay finished with an 8-9 record in the regular season. Despite this, the Buccaneers made it to the playoffs as the NFC South champion but lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Game. Licht also plans to give Brady a say in the hiring of the team’s next offensive coordinator following the firing of Byron Leftwich. Aside from the Buccaneers, several teams are reportedly interested in signing Brady in the offseason, including the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers. Brady’s former teammate, wide receiver Julian Edelman, earlier declared that he doesn’t expect his long-time quarterback to return to Tampa Bay.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski, another Brady’s former teammate, said the quarterback could play for another team that will excite him.

Bucs also eyeing to sign other free agents

Aside from Brady, several Buccaneers’ key players are also set to become free agents, led by defensive captain Lavonte David. Cornerbacks Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Dee Delaney, safeties Mike Edwards, Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal, defensive ends William Gholston, Akiem Hicks, Patrick O'Connor and Rakeem Nunez-Roches are also set to become unrestricted free agents.

Also turning free agents are defensive tackle Deaddrin Senat, guards Nick Leverett and Aaron Stinnie, linebackers Anthony Nelson, Carl Nassib, Genard Avery, and Cam Gill, wide receivers Julio Jones and Scotty Miller, tight end Kyle Rudolph, offensive tackle Josh Wells, running back Giovani Bernard and backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert, per USA Today.

The 11-year veteran David, the longest tenured Buc, earlier said he would want to stay with the Buccaneers and finish his career in Tampa. “Of course I want to stay. Who wouldn’t?" said David, who has acted as team captain in 9 of his 11 years with the Buccaneers. David added that he has enjoyed his time as a Buccaneer.