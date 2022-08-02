Many people believe that superstars join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of the opportunity to play alongside quarterback Tom Brady. In the past years, several big names have joined the Buccaneers, like tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receiver Antonio Brown and just recently, veteran wideout Julio Jones. But Brady believes it was not about him, saying players choose to join the Buccaneers for the team and not to play with him. At his age, the soon-to-be 45-year-old Brady said he’s fortunate to know a lot of players during his 22 years in the NFL, but he insisted that players join the Buccaneers because of the team, and not because of his presence.

“We have a great organization, great teammates, and I think people are excited to come join a great group of people, a great group of men,” said Brady, per CBS Sports. Since he joined the New England Patriots in 1999, Brady has preached the “we not me” mentality, believing that football is never about one person. “That isn't ever what this sport is about. It's the ultimate team sport,” said Brady, adding that he loves playing with players that are professional, hardworking and those who are putting the team first. When Brady joined the Buccaneers on a two-year deal worth $50 million, Gronkowski and Brown both joined their quarterback in Tampa Bay. They then helped lead the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 with a rousing 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

This offseason, the Buccaneers signed wide receiver Russell Gage to a three-year deal, Jones to a one-year contract and tight end Kyle Rudolph. Jones and Rudolph both claimed that they had been in touch with Brady before deciding to join the Buccaneers.

Brady lauds Bill Russell

The sporting world suffered a great loss following the death of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell at age 88.

During his 13 seasons with the Celtics, Russell won 11 NBA titles and later became the first Black NBA head coach. During his career, he made it to 12 All-Stars and won five NBA MVP awards. He was also successful in coaching as he won two NBA titles as a player/coach in 1968 and 1969. During his college days, Russell won two NCAA titles with the San Francisco Dons in 1955 and 1956 and an Olympic gold medal in 1956.

Bill Russell had a positive impact on many people’s lives, including Brady, who remembered the Celtics legend during his first media conference in training camp. "I had a lot of time up there in Boston and got to know him. He was a very impactful figure,” said Brady, who remembered that Russell came to training camp and spoke to the team. “Obviously, what he overcame in his career was pretty unbelievable. It was a sad day,” said Brady, who won six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots before joining the Buccaneer two seasons ago.