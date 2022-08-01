All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman got the opportunity to play alongside quarterback Tom Brady when he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season on a one-year deal. While he was limited to last season due to injuries, Sherman relished the opportunity to become Brady’s teammate before he finally decided to hang up his cleats after an 11-year career. "It coming full circle like that was really cool," Sherman said of his relationship with Brady, per CBS Sports. Sherman said he also admired Brady’s penchant to study game films days before each game.

"He studies hard as (expletive). I'm like 'After 22 years, you ain't bored watching film?” Sherman said he asked Brady one time.

In a previous podcast, Sherman showered Brady with praises, saying “it's not enough positive things you can say” about the quarterback. Sherman also recalled his battles with Brady during their time with the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, respectively. At the end of his podcast, Sherman described Brady as a once in a lifetime and once in a generation teammate and a once-in-a-generation talent. Sherman recently announced his retirement after an 11-year career with the Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and the Buccaneers. During that span, he tallied 495 tackles (110 solo), 2.0 sacks and 37 interceptions, strengthening his case as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Brady praises potential center

Brady, for his part, will enter his 23rd NFL season without his starting center, Ryan Jensen, who suffered a knee injury during training camp last week and could be sidelined for a significant time. But Brady is hopeful that Jensen’s replacement, second-year lineman Robert Hainsey, will fill the void left by the Pro Bowl center.

Brady said he’s heartbroken by Jensen’s injury, but he’s confident that Hainsey will step up and do a great job in the upcoming season, per NFL.com. "He's worked really hard," Brady said of Hainsey, who has big shoes to fill as Jensen made his first Pro Bowl selection last sason. In his rookie year last season, Hainsey played in nine games with the offensive and special teams.

He also spent time on offense at center, but was limited to just 10 snaps in a single game.

Brady expresses love for Gronk

During his first media appearance during training camp, Brady also expressed love for his long-time tight end Rob Gronkowski, who announced his second retirement just recently. “Everyone here loves Rob,” Brady replied when asked about Gronkowski’s retirement, per USA Today. Brady said Gronkowski’s decision to retire is a personal choice and they all respect his decision to leave the game after 11 seasons in the NFL.