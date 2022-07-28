Six years have passed since ESPN analyst Max Kellerman made his prediction that quarterback Tom Brady’s NFL career was going to “fall off a cliff.” Since Kellerman made his prediction on “First Take”, Brady has won three more Super Bowl rings, bringing his total to seven -- six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kellerman previously apologized for his claim, but it appears that Brady still remembers the analyst’s prediction. On his Twitter account, Brady retweeted a Barstool Sports video of Kellerman making the prediction and accompanied it with the comment “@maxkellerman ratio + I have a swimwear line now” with a thumbs up emoji, per Sports Illustrated.

.@maxkellerman ratio + I have a swimwear line now 👍 https://t.co/2dsz42RK5M — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 28, 2022

Brady was referring to his own clothing brand dubbed “Brady” where he recently released his own swimwear line, among other things. After 20 seasons with the Patriots, Brady signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers worth $50 million two years ago. In his first year, Brady led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. That season, Kellerman apologized for his “cliff theory”, saying “I was wrong. Tom Brady never fell off a cliff” after the veteran quarterback threw four touchdown passes and ran for another in their 45-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Since then, Kellerman has been harping praises for Brady, whom he called the greatest of all time (GOAT).

Brady connects with Jones in training camp

On Thursday, Brady showed a glimpse of what he can deliver while playing alongside veteran wide receiver Julio Jones. In his first practice with the Buccaneers since signing a one-year deal, Jones caught a deep pass from Brady, wowing Tampa Bay and NFL fans alike.

A video of the said connection was posted by PFF on its Twitter account.

Tom Brady connecting with Julio Jones already 👀



(🎥 @Deacon_Schiele)

pic.twitter.com/UXflDeJrax — PFF (@PFF) July 28, 2022

According to a Deadspin article, Brady could become the first quarterback to help Jones tally more than 10 touchdown receptions in a season.

In his 11-year NFL career, Jones has never caught more than 10 touchdown passes. In 2012, Jones achieved his only double digits touchdown season when he hauled in 10 in the endzone. He also had eight touchdown receptions in 2011, 2015, and 2018 seasons while he was still with the Atlanta Falcons. Compared to his previous quarterbacks, Brady could become the first one who can help him achieve more than 11 touchdown catches in a season. In his first year with the Buccaneers, Brady threw 40 touchdown passes and led the league last season in touchdown passes with 43. Jones, for his part, has the best per-game average in NFL history with 91.9 receiving yards per outing. Jones also leads the NFL in receiving yards since 2014. Jones could provide additional boost to the already-stacked Buccaneers wide receiving corps composed of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Scotty Miller, Breshad Perriman and Tyler Johnson.