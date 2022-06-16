Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady admired the latest photo shoot of his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, in an Instagram comment. After Gisele shared a picture of her latest photo shoot for Forbes Life Brazil on her Instagram account, the 44-year-old Brady was among the first to comment, calling the supermodel “cutie pie” and accompanied it with three heart emojis and three heart eyes emojis.

In a separate interview with People, Brady credited Gisele for his success on and off the NFL field. Brady said his Hall of Fame-bound career wouldn’t have been possible without the support of his wife, who has sacrificed her own modeling career to take care of their family.

"I think without her, there's no way I could be doing what I'm doing," said Brady, adding “It takes an amazing partnership to do it." Brady was already a three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots when he married Gisele in 2009, but he added four more Lombardi trophies to his collection in 2015, 2017, and 2019.

In 2020, he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers and led them to their first Super Bowl title since 2002. Brady lauded Gisele for being an amazing wife who has been looking out for their kids and their family. He also praised Gisele for being a good influence on him for a very long time. “She's just a great woman,” he said. Brady still has time to spend with his family before training camp begins in July, saying they will take a trip to Europe after celebrating Father’s Day with his parents.

"We're basically together almost the whole six weeks [before training camp], which is nice for us because it's a big task, going into football season," said Brady, who recently announced his return for his 23rd NFL season after a 41-day retirement. In his announcement, Brady said he still has “unfinished business” to take care of.

Brady says ‘competitive fire’ will be gone soon

But during an interview on the "Dan Patrick Show” where he tackled various topics, Brady admitted that while he still has the appetite to compete, he said “it's gonna be gone soon." But as of now, Brady said he’s out to appreciate the time he has left to play competitive football, per Yahoo Sports.

While he did not categorically tell Patrick that this season would be his last, Brady hinted several times during the interview that this might be his final run to win another Super Bowl ring before calling it a career. He also talked about his future career as an NFL analyst after he signed a massive 10-year deal worth $375 million deal with Fox Sports. Brady said that he’s been in every production meeting for 22 years since he started playing so he has a feel for broadcasting. However, he admitted that he could commit some rookie mistakes in his new job as the No. 1 analyst for Fox Sports. “There’s a lot of learning curve... obviously, it will be a totally new career,” Brady said, adding that he expects a lot of growing pains where he could learn a lot to excel as analyst.