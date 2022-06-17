Entering his 23rd NFL season, it is safe to say that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is in the twilight of his career. The 44-year-old Brady played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and will enter his third year with the Buccaneers after signing a two-year deal worth $50 million two years ago.

When asked if there's a possibility that one or both of his sons could be the next greatest of all time (GOAT) in the NFL, Brady said he wants his children to find something that they can really love. "I want my kids to find something that they can really love that they work hard at they'll want to find some discipline around," Brady said, per transcription of his interview with Us Weekly posted on YouTube.

"You know they'll find it with other people who are going to bring out the best in them," he added. Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen have two children – Benjamin and Vivian. The quarterback has another son – Jack – with actress Bridget Moynahan, who is being touted as the one who could follow in Brady's footsteps.

Recently, Brady posted a video on his social media account where he's playing basketball and catching football with Jack. "But it would be really hard to follow in football footsteps for sure or my wife's footsteps, like it's a hard thing to do," Brady stressed. If he would have his way, Brady said he wants his children to find something where they can go into it without these exceedingly high expectations for themselves.

Brady names his favorite Patriots teammates

During a "Dan Patrick Show" interview, Brady was asked to name his favorite Patriots teammates. While he's hesitant to name some because there were many of them, Brady mentioned Rodney Harrison, Wes Welker, Randy Moss, and Ty Law. Kevin Faulk. Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Richard Seymour, Vince Wilfork, Junior Seau, and Asante Samuel.

"They're one of the greatest, you know, in the world. So, you know, it's pretty tough to choose," said Brady, who won six Super Bowl titles during his two-decade run with the Patriots and one on his first year with the Buccaneers. When he joined the Buccaneers, Brady successfully lured Gronkowski out of retirement and won their fourth Super Bowl title together.

However, Gronkowski has yet to sign a new deal with the Buccaneers as he is still undecided on his NFL future. But Brady said he wouldn't convince Gronkowski to return, saying the decision would be totally up to the tight end if he returned for another tour of duty with the Buccaneers.

"We'd all love to play with him, but he's got to make the best decision for himself, and he knows that," Brady said. Gronkowski still has six weeks to decide whether to return to the Buccaneers before the start of training camp in July.