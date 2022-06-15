Wide receiver Julian Edelman hasn’t ruled out the possibility of joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to play alongside his long-time quarterback and close friend Tom Brady. During an appearance in Croatia, Edelman was asked if he would come out of retirement to play with Brady in Tampa Bay. “I don’t know, we’ll see,” Edelman said, calling his answer as a “little teaser”, per the New York Post. “We’ll see. We’re staying in shape but you never know,” added Edelman, who played 12 seasons with the Patriots, 11 with Brady, before he called it a career.

Two seasons ago, Brady left the Patriots and signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers while Edelman stayed in New England for his final season. Brady and Edelman emerged as one of the best quarterback-wide receiver due in the league, winning three Super Bowl titles together. Edelman recorded 620 receptions, 6,822 yards receiving, and 36 touchdowns in his career with the Patriots. Brady recently posted a video of Edelman while working out, sparking speculations that the wide receiver would come out of retirement and join the quarterback with the Buccaneers. If Edelman joins the Buccaneers, he would provide a veteran presence and a valuable piece for the team, especially with No.

2 receiver Chris Godwin still recovering from surgery. However, the 36-year-old Edelman clarified during the interview that if he would return to the NFL, it would likely be with the Patriots. For Brady s part, he’s preparing for his 23rd NFL season after coming back from a 41-day retirement.

Evans makes it to Texas A&M Hall of Fame

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will be honored by his former university, the Texas A&M, as one of the eight members of the 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame Class, per Buccaneers.com. The Texas A&M Letterman's Association announced that Evans will be honored during the 44th Burgess Banquet on Sept.

2, 2022, together with seven other players, including Triin Aljand, Gary Blair, Luke Joeckel, Bernard King, John Manziel, Chuck McGuire and Mike Scanlin. The Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame honors athletes whose accomplishments on the field have brought credit to Texas A&M. In his sophomore year, Evans made it as finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, semifinalist for the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. Evans was named as first-team All-American after leading the Aggies in receptions and receiving yards for the second straight year with 65 for 1,322 yards and 12 touchdowns. That performance broke the previous record of 1,207 receiving yards set by Ryan Swope in 2011.

Evans immediately made a splash in his freshman year, leading the Aggies with 82 catches for 1,105 yards (13.5 average), both freshman records. In the coming season, Evans will go for his ninth straight 1,000-yard receiving season.