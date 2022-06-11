When his playing days are over, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will move to the broadcasting booth as Fox Sports’ No. 1 NFL analyst. The 44-year-old Brady recently signed a massive 10-year deal worth $375 million as analyst and partner to play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt. Brady’s massive NFL deal will surpass his entire earnings from his 22-year NFL career, where he made around $302 million. The huge numbers even made Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James turn his head and consider joining media after he retires from the NBA, according to the New York Post.

“When I saw how much Brady signed for you’re g-d-mn right I considered a career in media.” James said on Uninterrupted.

Like Brady, the 37-year-old James is known for his longevity as he will enter his 20th year in the upcoming NBA season. Saying he wants to stay around the game forever, James said joining media as a broadcaster would allow him to share his knowledge and insight on the sport. If he indeed decides to join media, James will be a hot commodity for ESPN, ABC or TNT due to his stature as one of the NBA’s best players. James, who was officially declared a billionaire by Forbes recently, is also eyeing to bring an NBA team to Las Vegas. Brady, for his part, will play his 23rd season in the NFL and third with the Buccaneers, whom he led to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 in his first season via a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Brady again denies reported rift with Arians

In his first media conference this season, Brady addressed various issues, including reports of a rift between him and former head coach Bruce Arians, who stepped down days after the quarterback announced his return to the Buccaneers after a 41-day retirement. Brady again denied reports that he forced Arians to retire and hand the head coaching reins over to defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

“Zero whatsoever,” Brady said, adding he and Arians have a great relationship, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. Brady even stressed that he chose to join the Buccaneers two season ago after a 20-year stint with the New England Patriots due to Arians. “He and I have been in incredible communication, and I have great respect for him,” he added.

Brady said he’s not even bothered by circulating reports about his alleged strained relationship with Arians. “I don’t read a lot of them,” said Brady, who played outstanding under Arians in his two years with the Buccaneers. Last season, Brady led the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions in the regular season. He also made it as finalist for the MVP Awards, but he lost to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.