Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made history at the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards when he became the first NFL player to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. The honor was bestowed on the 44-year-old Brady for his achievements in the National Football League (NFL), including a record seven Super Bowl titles and numerous NFL records. Soccer legend and Brady’s close friend David Beckham presented the award to the quarterback, who recently announced his return to the NFL after a 41-day retirement. “When I think about the peak of athletic excellence, it is hard not to think of this person.

Watching him play is nothing short of inspiring,” Beckham said.

“What I and many of his friends see is a great human, a great father, a family man, friend and a partner. He is a true champion,” he added. Cristiano Ronaldo, for his part, sent a video greeting for Brady, where he called him the greatest of all time (GOAT). Ronaldo said Brady has served as their inspiration for his hard work, dedication and longevity. “I wish you all the best, keep going with that motivation, even with your age,” he added.

Gronkowski congratulates Brady

Brady’s close friend and long-time tight end Rob Gronkowski also dropped in with a video message. Gronkowski said Brady deserves to win the award because he's been playing for nearly an entire lifetime.

“He's an exceptional player on and off the field. He's dedicated to the game, constantly working to improve himself and others, each and every day,” said Gronkowski, adding that Brady always put the team in the best possible position to succeed each year. In a video message, Brady said he’s very fortunate to fall in love with a game that has brought him with so many incredible moments and experiences in his life.

In his first season with the Buccaneers two years ago, Brady led the team to its first Super Bowl title since 2002 via a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. In his second year, Brady again led the squad to the postseason but they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. Days after, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, but he changed his mind after 41 days.

Bucs add depth to defense

The Buccaneers beefed up their defensive front after signing defensive lineman Deadrin Senat. Senat was a former third-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2018 NFL Draft and played three years with the team before he was waived in 2021 due to a torn pec. Senat will join the Buccaneers’ a defensive line group led by Vita Vea, Will Gholston and Rakeem Nunez-Roches. The Buccaneers have yet to sign Ndamukong Suh and Steve McLendon, who combined for almost 1,100 defensive snaps for the Buccaneers last season.